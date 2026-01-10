Jack Black and Paul Rudd’s comedy reboot Anaconda is edging closer to a significant domestic milestone, sitting only inches away from the $50 million mark in the US. The Sony Pictures-backed title is playing across 3,509 theaters in the country and continues to hold firm at the box office, sharing space with several major releases.

Anaconda Box Office Performance

Produced on a $45 million budget, Anaconda has already pulled in $92.2 million worldwide. According to Box Office Mojo, domestic earnings account for $49.1 million of that total, while overseas markets have contributed a healthy $43 million.

Anaconda Box Office Summary

North America- $49.1 million

International – $43 million

Total – $92.2 million

The film currently ranks as the sixth most popular title at the US box office. Thursday added roughly $601,000, reflecting a 14.5% drop from Wednesday’s $703,000 and an 85.3% decline from last Thursday’s $4 million haul that benefited from the New Year holiday frame.

Anaconda’s Break-Even Point

The movie’s third weekend now comes with expectations of another respectable three-day performance. Two previous weekends have already delivered solid numbers, with $14.5 million during the opening weekend and $10 million in the second frame. A sharper percentage slide is expected this weekend, yet continued playability could still help the film move closer to its $112.5 million break-even target.

Domestic Comparison With Regretting You

Anaconda has also surpassed Regretting You at the domestic box office. The Colleen Hoover adaptation closed its US run with $48.8 million and ended its worldwide total at $90.4 million. Starring Mason Thames and McKenna Grace, the romantic drama ranked among last year’s notable genre successes, making the overtake a meaningful benchmark for the comedy reboot.

Based on current box office patterns, Anaconda is now aiming for a domestic finish ranging between $65 million and $75 million, a result that would place the reboot in a comfortable position commercially.

