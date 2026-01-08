Bollywood is all set to start 2026 on a funny note, and the Fukrey duo, Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, are promising an entertaining ride. The trailer for their upcoming film Rahu Ketu was dropped recently, and it has left the audience intrigued with its mytho-meets-masti kind of genre! While many films have tried to tap into the mythology-rooted trend, this one promises an easy breezy ride, blending it with a fresh and highly entertaining vibe.

The initial social media chatter is promising that the film has its intent at the right place, and it might change box office ki dasha and disha while it tickles us with its light-hearted humor! Fans are already calling Varun & Pulkit‘s pairing the masterstroke that elevates the film!

Audience is liking the fact that Rahu Ketu is not trying to play safe and is experimenting with its genre, creating a good blend of humor with mythological lore, all placed in a modern setting. The move is risky, but looking at the audience excited for the film, it seems that the risk has paid off!

In an era of predictable action and structured comedy, Rahu Ketu is creating intrigue with its subject. From the background score to the funny dialogues, the trailer leaves you with more questions than answers and promises an adventurous outing in the theaters! The film seems to have all the essential elements to stand out at the box office and emerge as a success. It has already struck a chord with the cinegoers as they eagerly anticipate its release.

The film is directed by Vipul Vig. The comedy drama also stands out as the first major comedy release of 2026. Starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey, Piyush Mishra, and others, the film arrives in the theaters on January 16, 2026.

