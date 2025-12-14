Akshaye Khanna made headlines recently for his brilliant showing in the blockbuster hit Dhurandhar. His acting talent and charm won the hearts of the audience, fueling a desire among fans to learn more about him. Therefore, this past interview of the star has now resurfaced, in which he discusses his struggles with hair loss during his teenage years.

Akshaye discussed how devastating it is to lose hair as a professional actor. He also revealed how deeply the whole thing affected him.

Akshaye Khanna’s Early Battle With Hair Loss

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Akshaye shared that he began to experience hair loss at the age of 19. He characterized the experience as a shock, as it occurred while he was preparing to launch his film career. So he needed to look good both on and off the screen. However, his hair loss directly impacted that.

Akshaye compared the feeling to a pianist losing their fingers, which essentially means losing the ability to play their instrument. The burden of accepting the transformation was heavy on him for a long time.

In his words, “It [hair loss] started happening to me at such a young age. … The way you look as an actor is very important.”

He added, “Especially this part [head]. I mean, this[torso] you can still cover it up or whatever. At 19-20, it’s devastating. It’s heartbreaking, and it can mentally like, kill you. It did affect my self-confidence a lot more than I’d like to admit, actually.”

Akshaye highlighted how physical changes in an actor make it so much more stressful to work in front of the camera. But with time, the veteran actor has slowly come to terms with his hair loss. Now he is as confident as ever to rock the silver screen.

Akshaye Khanna’s Rise Despite His Hair Loss

Akshaye is now among the most admired actors in the industry, and his talent is not the only factor that has shaped his career. The resilience he developed through his struggles provided him with the fortitude to thrive in the industry. His story still resonates with many, serving as a reminder that one can achieve success despite setbacks.

