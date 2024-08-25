Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal movie series began with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited in 2006 and became a blockbuster comedy film. The franchise has since expanded with four sequels, Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010), and Golmaal Again (2017).

The films are known for their quirky characters, slapstick humor, and an entertaining cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, and Shreyas Talpade. Back when Devgn and Shetty were promoting the last chapter on the sets of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 11, the Tiger 3 star playfully teased the duo on the Golmaal franchise.

In a light-hearted moment, Salman poked fun at Shetty and Devgn over their long-running comedy franchise, saying, “Kitne part banaoge yaar?”

Despite his witty humor, Salman continued by praising their work adding, “It will definitely be a hit. The last parts were hits, so this one will also be a hit.” Furthermore, during the episode, Salman questioned Shetty about what’s different about Golmaal Part 4. To this, Shetty explained that this part has a ghost as Devgn chimed in revealing it’s a horror-comedy.

All four parts of the Golmaal franchise starred Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Mukesh Tiwari, and Arshad Warsi. In the first three installments, Shreyas Talpade, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murali Sharma played their pivotal roles but didn’t reprise their character in the fourth film. Likewise, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Johnny Lever, and Kunal Khemu only appeared in the first two chapters. For the fourth Golmaal movie, Parineeti Chopra played the lead female actor in the movie.

Apart from Devgn’s comedic performance, the star has also delivered epic action-starrer movies. He is currently working on Son of Sardaar 2 in London and will star alongside Ravi Kishan, Mrunal Thakur, Vindu Dara Singh, Deepak Dobriyal, Ashwini Kalsekar, Kubbra Sait, Sanjay Dutt, Chunkey Pandey, and Mukul Dev. The movie is the sequel to the 2012 Son of Sardaar. Apart from Son of Sardaar 2, Devgn’s upcoming projects also include Singham Again.

