Sharmin Segal Says 'Ek Baar Break Lijiye', RGV's Clip From Kalki 2898 AD Goes Viral - Top Trending News

Bollywood is buzzing with exciting updates today! Sharmin Segal, fresh off the success of “Heeramandi,” is unwinding in Italy, reminding everyone to take breaks. Meanwhile, action is heating up on the sets of “Sikandar” starring Salman Khan, with glimpses shared by the makers. Fans were also treated to a surprise cameo by Ram Gopal Varma in the newly released sci-fi epic “Kalki 2898 AD.”

Speaking of weddings, Sonakshi Sinha revealed the secret to her heartwarming wedding video – capturing genuine emotions over a staged production. And to top it all off, Kalki 2898 AD has finally hit theaters today! From box office updates, fans reactions, critics reviews and special appearances everything about the film is trending!

Scroll down to read more!

Sharmin Segal Takes a Vacation After “Heeramandi” Success, Shares Message of Self-Care

Sharmin Segal, who captivated audiences with her performance as Alamzeb in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,” is currently unwinding on a vacation in Italy.

Segal took to social media to share stunning pictures from her trip, showcasing the picturesque landscapes. Along with the photos, she posted a playful caption in Hindi, quoting a line from her “Heeramandi” character, “ek baar break lijiye, ice cream kha lijiye” (take a break, have some ice cream).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharmin Segal Mehta (@sharminsegal)

Sharmin’s fans have showered her with love in the comments section, expressing their delight at her well-deserved break and complimenting her stunning vacation photos. After the immense success of “Heeramandi,” it seems Segal is enjoying some time off before diving into her next project.

Sikandar Heats Up! Action Sequence Begins as Makers Share Glimpses from Sets

Get ready for some high-octane action! The makers of the highly anticipated film “Sikandar” starring Salman Khan have shared exciting updates from the sets, hinting at the beginning of a major action sequence. The news came after the project’s announcement, which sent a wave of excitement across the audience. Directed by AR Murugadoss, “Sikandar” promises to be a mega-event film with Salman Khan.

Taking to social media, the makers unveiled glimpses from the set, featuring Warda Nadiadwala (producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife), Shaffat Nadiadwala (Sajid’s mother), and director AR Murugadoss.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warda Khan S Nadiadwala 🧚 (@wardakhannadiadwala)

Ram Gopal Varma Steals the Show with Surprise Cameo in “Kalki 2898 AD”

Fans are in for a delightful surprise as filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma makes a special cameo appearance in the newly released sci-fi epic “Kalki 2898 AD.” Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, the film has been generating buzz for its high-octane action and futuristic world-building.

Details surrounding Varma’s cameo remain shrouded in secrecy, but leaked footage circulating online shows him sharing a scene with Prabhas’ character, Bhairava. The brief interaction has sent social media into a frenzy, with fans loving the unexpected encounter between the two powerhouses of Indian cinema.

This cameo adds another layer of intrigue to “Kalki 2898 AD,” which has already garnered significant attention for its star-studded cast and unique premise. It seems director Nag Ashwin has managed to weave in a delightful surprise for fans, further enhancing the overall viewing experience.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Wedding Video Magic: Capturing Raw Emotions Over Grandeur

Sonakshi Sinha is reminiscing about her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal through a special video that prioritizes raw emotions over a staged production. The actress recently shared snippets from the video on her Instagram stories, expressing her gratitude to the team behind it.

“We’ve met [@sam_and_ekta] at multiple friends’ weddings where they’ve captured the essence of the couples and the overall vibe so perfectly that I promised them whenever [@iamzahero] and I got married… they would be there!” Sonakshi wrote, highlighting her initial connection with the videographers.

Emphasizing her satisfaction with the final product, Sonakshi called it the “Best decision ever!” She elaborated, “We didn’t want a ‘wedding video,’ we wanted the emotions, where every time we watch it, we feel how we felt in that moment… we feel what everyone there was feeling… and we got exactly that!”

Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Kalki 2898 AD is an ambitious and visually stunning film that blends mythology with a dystopian future. While it has its flaws, particularly in the first half, the movie shines in its action sequences, performances, and overall storytelling. Nag Ashwin’s vision and the stellar cast make it a compelling watch, leaving the audience eager for the next instalment. Click here to find out our movie ratings for Kalki 2898 AD

Box Office Updates – Bollywood

Munjya Box Office: Beats Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 To Become 4th Most Profitable Film Of Bollywood In Post-COVID Era!

Munjya Box Office Collection Day 20: Continues To Stay In 2.50 Cr Zone; Braces For Impact Despite Competition, Nears 100 Crore Milestone

Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 13: Inches Closer To 70 Crore Mark; Will It Reach SatyaPrem Ki Katha’s Total?

Box Office Updates – Down South

Turbo At The Worldwide Box Office (Closing Collection): Mammootty’s Film Stalls Its Theatrical Run, Incurring A Loss Of 50.90%

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil At The Worldwide Box Office (Closing Collection): With 19.57% ROI, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Film Laughs All The Way To Box Office Success

Garudan At The Worldwide Box Office (After 27 Days): Soori’s Film Earns 112.75% Profit; Stays 5th Highest Grosser Of Kollywood In 2024

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final): Prabhas’ Biggie Registers 4th Highest Pre-Sales In History After KGF Chapter 2, Baahubali 2 & RRR, Sells Over 20 Lakh Tickets!

Must Read: Amidst Flops, Operation Valentine Fame Varun Tej’s Next Film Single Schedule Costs 15 Cr!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News