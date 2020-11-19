Actress Raveena Tandon has gone camping in the lap of the Himalayas. Raveena took to Instagram, where she posted pictures from the trip along with her family.

“Camping in the mountains! #liveyourdreams #liveyouradventure #glamping #himachal . In the lap of the Himalayas #livelifetothefullest,” Raveena captioned the image.

Raveena Tandon also celebrated Diwali away from home this year. A day ago, she gave a glimpse of her Diwali celebration during her Himachal getaway. She was joined by her kids.

“Our #online Diwali, shooting in Himachal, and the kids have joined me for their diwali vacay! Doing the #aarti online with the hubby and all parents in Mumbai! missing the South Africa and Goa wallahs,” Raveena Tandon had written.

Raveena returns on-screen soon in the upcoming film “KGF Chapter 2”, a follow-up to the 2018 Kannada blockbuster, “KGF: Chapter 1“, starring Yash.

