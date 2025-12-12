Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 X Review
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 X Review ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has finally arrived in theaters, bringing back Kapil Sharma in a comedy setup similar to the first film. Fans headed to early shows, and soon after, X (formerly Twitter) began filling up with reactions. From viewers calling it a “disaster” to some declaring it a “five-star blockbuster,” the responses are extremely divided.

Netizens Share Their Reviews On X

One user called the film a blockbuster. Ranking the movie with five stars, the viewer wrote, “just watched a blockbuster. What an amazing movie” The user also praised the cast, thanked Kapil Sharma and the team

On the opposite end, one user shared review calling the film “absolutely terrible.” To him, the story feels forced, the jokes are recycled, and even the actors seem embarrassed while delivering their lines. The user felt that no performance could save what they described as a complete disaster.

A different netizen kept it short but positive, writing “Awesome work Bade bhai,” while celebrating their first day first show experience.

Another user highlighted the performance of the late Asrani and said Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is enjoyable for those who love madcap comedy and miss the 90s Govinda-style humor. According to them, the film brings back that flavor.

One more user posted a short reaction, saying the film is “Not done,” and gave it a 2.5 rating.

Check Out More Netizens Reactions Below:

Overall Verdict

Based on early X reviews, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has received strongly mixed reactions. While some viewers enjoyed the humor, nostalgia, and performances, many others felt the story was weak, the jokes were repetitive, and the sequel was unnecessary.

For now, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is currently running in theaters.

Check out the trailer of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 below:

