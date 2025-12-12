Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has finally arrived in theaters, bringing back Kapil Sharma in a comedy setup similar to the first film. Fans headed to early shows, and soon after, X (formerly Twitter) began filling up with reactions. From viewers calling it a “disaster” to some declaring it a “five-star blockbuster,” the responses are extremely divided.

Netizens Share Their Reviews On X

One user called the film a blockbuster. Ranking the movie with five stars, the viewer wrote, “just watched a blockbuster. What an amazing movie” The user also praised the cast, thanked Kapil Sharma and the team

On the opposite end, one user shared review calling the film “absolutely terrible.” To him, the story feels forced, the jokes are recycled, and even the actors seem embarrassed while delivering their lines. The user felt that no performance could save what they described as a complete disaster.

⭐

Absolutely Terrible! 🤡

“Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2”

The story feels forced, the jokes are painfully recycled, and the dialogues are so cringe that even the actors look embarrassed saying them. The performances? — No one could save this disaster.#KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2 pic.twitter.com/BvcWTplTVF — 𝔸ℝ𝕀𝔽 (@Arif011111) December 12, 2025

A different netizen kept it short but positive, writing “Awesome work Bade bhai,” while celebrating their first day first show experience.

Another user highlighted the performance of the late Asrani and said Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is enjoyable for those who love madcap comedy and miss the 90s Govinda-style humor. According to them, the film brings back that flavor.

#KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2 Late Asrani is too good. All in all, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is worth watching for all those who enjoy madcap capers and who miss 90s Govinda comedy-type films https://t.co/Bjg6dDt4YE — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) December 12, 2025

One more user posted a short reaction, saying the film is “Not done,” and gave it a 2.5 rating.

Check Out More Netizens Reactions Below:

#KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2 :-𝗞𝗶𝘀 𝗸𝗶𝘀𝗸𝗼 𝗽𝘆𝗮𝗮𝗿 𝗸𝗮𝗿𝗼𝗼𝗻 𝟮 Has Been A Disappointment. It Was An Unnecessary Sequel That Had No Need To Exist.

Leaving Aside A Few Of #KapilSharma ’s Jokes,You Will Hardly Find Any Entertaining Scenes In The Entire Film. We Have Already… pic.twitter.com/XjlMbdY1pT — MR Jaat Reviews (@mrjaatreviews) December 12, 2025

Rating: ⭐️⭐️#KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2 is a LETDOWN. While there are a few funny chunks, the writing in entirety is too weak and unconvincing. #KapilSharma is too good in the film while others are awful. #KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2Review The first half is inconsistent but has decent… — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) December 12, 2025

Movie: Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐ ½

Review: ENTERTAINING Kapil Sharma is back in a sequel loaded with chaos, confusion, and madness 💫😁#KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2 #KKPK2 #KapilSharma@kapilsharmaK9 @goswamianukalp Director #AnukalpGoswami stays true to the tone of the… pic.twitter.com/mx5Pix2MdQ — Praneet Samaiya (@praneetsamaiya) December 12, 2025

Overall Verdict

Based on early X reviews, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has received strongly mixed reactions. While some viewers enjoyed the humor, nostalgia, and performances, many others felt the story was weak, the jokes were repetitive, and the sequel was unnecessary.

For now, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is currently running in theaters.

Check out the trailer of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 below:

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Saiyaara World TV Premiere: When & Where To Watch Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda’s Musical Blockbuster On Television?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News