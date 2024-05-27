Ananya's Call Me Bae, Fahadh Faasil Diagnosed With ADHD, Payal Kapadia Wins Grand Prix - Today's Trending News

Entertainment news today brings a mix of streaming announcements, award wins, and celebrity updates. Prime Video’s “Call Me Bae” starring Ananya Panday gets a premiere date, while director Payal Kapadia takes home the Grand Prix at Cannes. “Dhadak 2” gets a release date, Munawar Faruqui makes headlines again, and Mahesh Babu celebrates his son’s graduation. Junaid Khan’s film “Maharaj” skips theatres for an OTT debut in June, and Siddharth Anand starts filming his next project with Saif Ali Khan.

Ananya Panday’s “Call Me Bae” Debuts on Prime Video Worldwide on September 6th

Calling all fans of Ananya Panday! Gear up for her digital debut in the highly anticipated Hindi original series “Call Me Bae,” premiering globally on Prime Video on September 6th. This marks a new chapter for Panday’s career as she takes center stage in the streaming giant’s latest offering.

Actor Fahadh Faasil Opens Up About ADHD Diagnosis

Popular Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil recently revealed he has been diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Faasil disclosed this information during the inauguration of a school for children with special needs. This personal revelation sheds light on the experiences that might have shaped Faasil’s career and could raise awareness about ADHD.

Indian Director Makes History at Cannes! Payal Kapadia Wins Grand Prix

Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia has etched her name in cinematic history! Her directorial debut, “All We Imagine as Light,” has triumphed at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, winning the coveted Grand Prix award. This victory marks a significant milestone for Indian cinema, with Kapadia becoming the first Indian director to win the Grand Prix.

Gear up for a double dose of love! “Dhadak 2” releases November 22nd with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri leading the charge. This sequel to the hit film promises a fresh story with the same social spark. Mark your calendars! Read more

Popular comedian Munawar Faruqui, winner of Bigg Boss 17, is reported to have gotten married for the second time. According to media sources, Faruqui married makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala in a private ceremony with close friends and family. The reports claim the couple wanted a low-key affair and have not officially confirmed the news themselves. Faruqui has a son from his first marriage. Read more

Mahesh Babu Beams with Pride as Son Gautam Graduates

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar celebrated a momentous occasion as their son Gautam Ghattamaneni graduated from the International School of Hyderabad (ISH). The proud parents, along with their daughter Sitara, attended the graduation ceremony and shared heartwarming pictures on social media.

Mahesh Babu expressed his joy on Instagram, stating, “My heart bursts with pride! Congratulations on your graduation, son!” Namrata also penned a message for Gautam, encouraging him to follow his dreams and chase his passions. Their daughter Sitara joined in the celebration with a playful caption on her Instagram post.

Director Siddharth Anand Reunites with Saif Ali Khan for New Film

Director Siddharth Anand is back working with actor Saif Ali Khan! The duo began filming for their upcoming project in Budapest, Hungary. Though the official title remains under wraps, it’s widely reported to be the action-thriller “Jewel Thief.”

This marks their first collaboration in nearly 17 years, after films like “Salaam Namaste” and “Tara Rum Pum.” Their reunion has excited fans, and social media is abuzz with anticipation for the new project.

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is all set to make his acting debut in the film “Maharaj.” The historical drama, based on the 1862 Maharaja Libel Case, will bypass theatrical release and premiere directly on Netflix on June 14th. This marks a new trend for big-budget Bollywood films opting for OTT platforms. Read more

Box Office Updates

