Result Of Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Kesari, Good Newwz, Kiara Advani To Shaitan Ka Saala – Check Out Winners Of THESE Categories

Result Of Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: Over the last one and a half months, we conducted the polls for several categories of 2019.

A huge number of netizens participated and showed love by voting for their favourite nominees. So without waiting for long, let’s go through the results of the following categories – Favourite Poster, Favourite Trailer, Favourite Hollywood Film, Favourite Indian Web Series, Favorite Filmy Diva, Favourite Comic Character and Favourite Recreated Song.

Let’s take a look who were nominated and who won with the majority of the audience votes. Also, click here to go through the entire list of categories.

Favourite Poster:

Posters of Kesari, Good Newwz, War, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kabir Singh, Chhichhore, Housefull 4, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Dream Girl and Bala were nominated in this category. Users voted for the poster of Kesari in which Akshay Kumar is seen facing the army alone as the best of the lot.

Kesari garnered over 21% of the total votes with Good Newwz (18%) and War (17%) being close 2nd and 3rd.

Favourite Trailer:

Trailers of movies like Good Newwz, War, Kesari, Kabir Singh, Bharat, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Gully Boy, Article 15, Dream Girl and Batla House were nominated in this category. Audience has voted for their trailer and it’s yet another Akshay Kumar film – Good Newwz.

Good Newwz has won in this category with just a little over 25% of the votes from the audience. War and Kesari are 2nd and 3rd with 20% and 13% respectively.

Favourite Hollywood Film:

Under this category we had a good mix of Hollywood films like Avengers: Endgame, Joker, John Wick 3, The Lion King, Hobbs & Shaw, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Knives Out, Captain Marvel, The Irishman, Marriage Story and The Lighthouse.

As expected, Marvel’s billion-dollar-baby Avengers: Endgame has won the battle with a gigantic 57% of the votes. Joker is 2nd with 23% and John Wick 3 is 3rd with 5% of the total votes.

Favourite Indian Web Series:

Web series like The Family Man, Kota Factory, Cheesecake, Sacred Games Season 2, Bard Of Blood, Delhi Crime, Made In Heaven, Queen, Little Things Season 3 and Tripling Season 2 were nominated under this category.

Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man conquered this category with 30% of the votes. Kota Factory and Cheesecake were on 2nd and 3rd with 20% and 16% respectively.

Favourite Filmy Diva:

Filmy Divas like Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Rakul Preet Singh, Taapsee Pannu, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Tara Sutaria, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar were the nominees for this category.

Kiara won the crown with 35% of the votes with Alia Bhatt and Disha Patani following with 15% and 11% votes.

Heartiest congratulations and kudos to @advani_kiara!😍 With 35% of votes from the audience, #KiaraAdvani became the winner in best filmy diva category!!😍👏#Koimoi pic.twitter.com/SXNP1rv3Xi — Koimoi.com (@Koimoi) February 11, 2020

Favourite Comic Character:

Actors like Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Johnny Lever, Aparshakti Khurana, Gulshan Devaiah, Anil Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla and Harsh Beniwal were nominated for this category.

Diljit Dosanjh made the audience laugh the most earning 36% of the total votes. Varun Sharma and Annu Kapoor grabbed the 2nd and 3rd position with 26% and 12% respectively.

Favourite Recreated Song:

Songs like Shaitan Ka Saala, O Saki Saki, Sauda Khara Khara, Hauli Hauli, Ankhiyo Se Goli Mare, Naah Goriye, The Jawaani Song, Odhani, Khadke Glassy and Poster Lagwa Do were nominated under this category.

Shaitan Ka Saala was the most played song for our users as they voted it the best with 48% of the votes. O Saki Saki and Sauda Khara Khara follow with 19% and 16%.

