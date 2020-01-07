Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: Gully Boy, Article 15 To Good Newwz- Vote For Your Favourite Trailer

Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: The poll for the best of 2019 has been kick-started yesterday and the first category to be rolled in was the Best Poster Of 2019. Now, today we give are giving you a chance to choose your favourite trailer of the year. The decision will be quite tough here as the list includes the likes of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Gully Boy, Article 15, Good Newwz and others.

Below are the shortlisted top 10 trailers of 2019:

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Uri: The Surgical Strike wasn’t even in the talks during its making but built an anticipation when its trailer dropped. Right from the technical perspective, action sequences to the patriotic quotient, the on-point trailer gave the viewers a goose bump.

Gully Boy

Being a baby of a highly critically acclaimed Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy made great noises upon its announcement. Furthermore, in the trailer, we saw the never-seen-before underplayed avatar of Ranveer Singh and riotous Alia Bhatt, with a plus of chartbusters tunes- Azadi, Apna Time Aayega and glimpses of the rustic journey of an underdog rapper.

Bharat

The trailer of Bharat was a bit unusual from those typical Salman Khan fashioned. Here we got to see more of content rather than just non-sensical fight scenes (of course, there are few exceptions here too). Featuring different phases of Bharat’s life (Played by Khan), the trailer narrated the struggle of a man for his family.

Kesari

With Ik Onkar playing in the background, the trailer intrigues you right from its start. Further, from Akshay Kumar explaining the meaning Kesari (Saffron), to he along with his 20 soldiers taking on 10,000 Afghan invaders in the Battle of Saragarhi, clicked us to book our seats fast to catch this epic battle.

Article 15

Within 2 minutes and 56 seconds, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and the team created an impact that was spine-chilling enough. Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, it showcased the dark side of the casteism of our country. Not the massy ones, but the dialogues left us doubting on the so-called ‘progressive’ image of India.

Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh’s trailer showed us more of what Shahid Kapoor is capable to pull off. With high octane background score, a rebellious avatar of Kabir (Shahid) and his dreadful addiction, a glimpse of chartbuster music and gullible yet cheerful Preeti (Kiara Advani), the trailer suggested more than just a love story in the offering.

Batla House

Dictating the story of Batla House encounter of Delhi, the trailer featured John Abraham as gallant cop and leading man of one of the most talked-about encounters in Indian history. It showcased the struggles, a police officer had to deal with in the corrupt system to prove his honesty towards his work and country.

Dream Girl

Skilled in imitating the voice of a female, Ayushmann Khurrana starts working for a call center, where he is being paid for engaging the users and making them fall in love. But what happens when all those call users come face-to-face, a fun-filled roller-coaster ride, isn’t it? This is what exactly the trailer showed us.

War

War was in the news since its inception owing to the face-off between Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan and the trailer just added more to our excitement. Filled with loads of action, powerful one-liners, and high production values, it promised to be a massy affair with a modern-day treatment.

Good Newwz

Based on a concept of IVF (In Vitro Fertilization), the trailer showcased the comedy of errors that takes place when the sperm of two man with same surname ‘Batra’ (played by Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh) get exchanged. We saw Akki and all the other leading actors in full form showcasing their antics.

