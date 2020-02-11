Samantha Akkineni To Collab With Vijay Sethupathi For Vignesh Shivan’s Next?

Gorgeous actress Samantha Akkineni is on a cloud nine following all the rave reviews which she has been garnering for her performance in her latest release, Jaanu. The talented actress also has been making headlines for her digital debut in Amazon Prime’s web series ‘The Family Man 2‘.

Reportedly, Samantha Akkineni will be teaming up for the very first time with her favourite actor and Kollywood superstar Vijay Sethupathi for filmmaker Vignesh Shivan’s next.

As per multiple reports, the film project in the question has been titled as ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal’, and it will also have ‘Lady Superstar’ of South, Nayanthara in lead. The film will have music from Anirudh Ravichander.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same from the makers is yet to be made.

If everything falls in place, then it will be for the second time where Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will be coming together post-Vignesh Shivan’s 2015 released super hit directorial Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

More about Vijay Sethupathi, the Kollywood actor is busy these days with the shoot of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action thriller Master which has Thalapathy Vijay in lead.

The Super Deluxe actor also has a couple of other big projects in his kitty in the form of Aamir Khan’s Bollywood venture Laal Singh Chaddha and Telugu star Allu Arjun’s next #AA20.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!