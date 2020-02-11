Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Shoot Gets Cancelled For A Day As Make-Up Artist Passes Away!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running sitcom in Indian television history and has become an integral part of the life of its fans. Running for more than 11 years now, the actors of the show share a good equation amongst themselves and also with the crew members. On Sunday, one of the beloved members from the crew passed away, who was part of the team for more than a decade.

Show’s make up artist Anand Parmar passed away on Sunday. He was suffering from prolonged illness. Parmar was popularly known as Anand Dada among Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah‘s team. Shocked by the demise, the shoot was canceled by the team on Sunday.

Ambika Ranjankar, who plays the role of Komal Hathi in the show, took to Instagram for paying a tribute to Anand Parmar. She wrote, “Anand dada, May his soul attain sadgati. Senior makeup man… hardworking, ever jovial and loving…”.



The last rites of Anand Parmar were carried in Kandivali (Mumbai).

