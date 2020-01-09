Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Disha Patani To Kiara Advani, Choose Your Favourite Filmy Diva

Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: When it comes to Bollywood, can we even do without the divas who’ve constantly been trying to make a mark, now backed with powerful content in addition! There have been actresses like Kriti Sanon who came up with as many as 3 movies (Lukka Chuppi, Housefull 4 & Panipat) last year, and some others, like Alia Bhatt, who made the impact with a single blockbuster performance (Gully Boy). But who remained your favourite filmy diva of 2019?

From Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy, Shraddha Kapoor in Chhichhore & Saaho to Kriti Sanon and her 3 performances, check out the nominations below:

Alia Bhatt – Gully Boy

One has witnessed Alia Bhatt previously in a carefree character (Kapoor & Sons), a abused victim (Udta Punjab), as well as an elegant woman (Kalank). However, Gully Boy turned out to mark a breakthrough performance for the beauty, where she portrayed a badass character as Safina. The viewers were in awe of her portrayal and dialogues like ‘Mere boyfriend se gulu gulu karengi, toh dhoptungi na use’ went viral all amongst the Bollywood lovers. In addition, her star pull has further witnessed an upward graph and how!

Disha Patani – Bharat

Although the actress had a small role, she turned out to be a sensation in the Salman Khan starrer. Starting from the yellow saree in Slow Motion to her moves, many even went onto claim that she was an actress to look out for in the future. Meanwhile, her upcoming Malang to has the right kind of buzz, thanks to the actress’ another stunning avatar, and all of it has even landed her for a special appearance in Sallu bhai’s next, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Rakul Preet Singh – De De Pyaar De

Rakul Preet Singh broke the barriers and society’s stereotypes when she portrayed the role of a 21-year-old dating a 40+-year-old Ajay Devgn in De De Pyaar De. Her glamorous looks too turned out to be a trending topic of discussion. Furthermore, with Marjaavaan and small but powerful performance, the buzz for the actress increased further and fans can’t wait to witness the South beauty more often in Bollywood films.

Shraddha Kapoor – Saaho

One of a kind, Shraddha Kapoor grabbed the eyeballs as she chose to be one of those rare B’Town beauties to attempt action in her career. With the massive Prabhas mania, Shraddha too gave a tough competition in Saaho. With Chhichhore, Kapoor went onto becoming cine-goers’ favourite and changed many perceptions of her being termed as a ‘mediocre actor’. Adding to it all, the actress has treated us with some glamorous avatars during promotions that fashionistas have taken notes from.

Kiara Advani – Kabir Singh

Preeti, a character a true Bollywood lover will never forget. Although Kabir Singh landed into a lot of controversies, one cannot take away the credit of her worthwhile performance. And with Good Newwz and the appropriate portrayal as a Punjabi woman, dare one ever question why Kiara is filled with films in her kitty! With such determination, the actress has only grabbed eyeballs of top filmmakers as well as commercial brands.

Taapsee Pannu – Badla

It has rarely been that an actress has asked for a meatier role and the makers agree to fulfill her request. That’s what happened when Taapsee Pannu switched her role with Amitabh Bachchan in Badla and delivered her career-best performance. The trend continued with Mission Mangal, and the highlight turned out to be Saand Ki Aankh – do we even need any more proof?

Kriti Sanon – Panipat

Kriti began the year on a super successful note with Luka Chuppi which dealt into live-in relationships. While the fashionista was lauded for her performance, it was Housefull 4 that took a further leap and Panipat that proved that she was beyond just a mainstream actress. Way more to go!

Bhumi Pendekar – Saand Ki Aankh

Sonchiriya will always remain a character that Bhumi Pednekar along with us will always be proud of. That may not have worked well at the box office, but went on to land her a role in Akshay Kumar’s Durgavati, as revealed by herself. Then came films like Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh which bagged praises too, but it was Saand Ki Aankh that stood out. One cannot miss out on the sensuous and ravishing avatars that Bhumi has been showcasing at recent appearances too!

Ananya Panday – Pati Patni Aur Woh

If there’s a list of rare actors who made a mark in their debut year – Ananya Panday is undoubtedly going to be a part of it. Student Of The Year 2 failed to impress audiences but built heaps of praises for the young lady. And, with Pati Patni Aur Woh, there’s a ‘don’t stop won’t stop’ scenario for Ananya’s career. From her candid self during interviews to being proud of her captions, Panday is unapologetically herself and that’s what we love about her.

Tara Sutaria – Marjaavaan

While many felt that Tara Sutaria was ignored during Student Of The Year 2 promotions, as compared to Ananya Panday – the craze during Marjaavaan was proof that Tara Sutaria had already built a loyal fan base for herself. From her fashion looks to singing videos that went viral, clearly, this stunner is here to stay.

Nora Fatehi – Batla House

While John Abraham’s Satayameva Jayate grabbed eyeballs for Nora Fatehi, it was last year’s Batla House which showed her acting skills are credible too. If that wasn’t enough, one cannot miss out on her O Saki Saki performance that fetched millions of views for the makers.

