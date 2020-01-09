Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 1 VS Top 10 Openers Of Ajay Devgn, Where Will It Stand?

After giving two big successful films last year, Ajay Devgn is all set to start the year 2020 on a high note. His upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is among the most anticipated films of this year and it’s now less than a day away from release.

Directed by Om Raut, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kajol & Sharad Kelkar and is set on a huge budget. Though the film is clashing with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, it’s still expected to take a good start at the Box Office.

The promos of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior have managed to make the audience curious and the day is not far when the audience will give its final verdict regarding the film.

Upon release, the film is expected to stand tall among the highest opening films of Ajay Devgn. But where will it stand? We’ll know that only on Saturday when the final Day 1 numbers of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will be out.

Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the Top 10 opening films of Ajay Devgn so far:

1) Golmaal Again – 33 crore

2) Singham Returns – 32 crores

3) Total Dhamaal – 16.50 crores

4) Baadshaho – 12.03 crores

5) Himmatwala – 12 crores

6) Bol Bachchan – 11.40 crores

7) Satyagraha – 11 crores

8) Son Of Sardaar – 10.55 crores

9) De De Pyaar De – 10.41 crores

10) Raajneeti – 10.25 crores

Ideally, Tanhaji should be targetting the 3rd or 4th rank in the list. It won’t be tough for a film of this scale to collect more than Total Dhamaal’s Day 1 which was 16.50 crores. But even if that doesn’t happen that it should easily cross the opening day business of Baadshaho i.e. 12.03 crores.

Meanwhile, let us know in the comments section about your thoughts.

