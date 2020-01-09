SHOCKING! Sara Ali Khan Gets A Kiss On Her Hand & It’s Not Her Prince Charming

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising newcomers in Bollywood. She debuted with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and got a positive response from the audiences as well as critics. She then appeared opposite Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba and ruled the hearts and is now gearing up for Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal.

Sara shared a story on Instagram today from her pilates class and while leaving from the same, a fan kissed her on her hand. Yes, you read it right. Sara is posing as usual with her fans and a fan abruptly plants a kiss on her hand and Sara’s reaction on the same was expected. Sara was startled when she realised what just happened.

Take a look at the video here:

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. Kartik & Sara were reportedly dating and had broken up sometime back because of tight work schedules. She will also be seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan and their still pictures from the film are going viral on the internet.

Sara was recently vacationing with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in Maldives and their pictures were a treat to our eyes. Sara’s adventure videos is what stole the show!

Video Credit: Viral Bhayani

