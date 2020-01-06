Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Kabir Singh To Good Newwz, Choose Your Favourite Poster Of The Year

Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: We are back with the Koimoi Audience Poll and here we give you the power to choose the best from the year. Last year, we fetched an overwhelming response from our beloved audience as around 1,50,000 votes were recorded. Even B-Town big guns including Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi, Kartik Aaryan, Shreya Ghoshal, Amaal Mallik, Kubbra Sait, Krishna DK and Vinod Kapri, expressed the gratitude to Koimoi and the readers for recognizing their work.

This year too we are kick-starting the polls by selecting some of the best Bollywood movie posters of the year. Check out the list below:

Good Newwz

Having a backdrop of IVF (In Vitro Fertilization), the movie is a comedy of errors that takes place due to sperm exchange of Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh. The poster featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani in pregnant avatar with Akki and Diljit hassled in between them.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Here we have shortlisted the poster in which Vicky Kaushal and his team are leading the attack on the enemies through helicopter. It has an interesting tagline mentioned below reading- “Yeh Naya Hindustan Hai, Yeh Ghar Mein Ghusega Bhi Aur Maarega Bhi”.

Bala

Bala deals with the subject of premature balding and in the poster Ayushmann Khurrana is seen as bit confused as all of his close people suggesting one or the different methods to get rid of bald patches.

Dream Girl

Just like the movie, Dream Girl’s poster too hinted of comedy of errors in the offering. Ayushmann Khurrana is seen tensed hiding in the saree and his best friend protecting him from all the people, Ayushmann made fool of.

Chhichhore

Chhichhore’s poster featuring all the characters including that of Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others, was quite fun to see with their past and present avatars shown together.

Kabir Singh

The poster here we are talking about is the one in which Shahid Kapoor standing in his rugged look and donning glares. In the background, the glimpses of Shahid (Preeti) and Kiara Advani (Preeti) are seen, showcasing different phases.

Housefull 4

Based on the concept of reincarnation, Housefull 4’s poster featured uber cool Akshay Kumar and the entire team with their avatars from past lives in the frame beneath them.

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi

Known for her splendid performances, Kangana Ranaut perfectly expressed her anger through her eyes even in the poster. She is seen riding on a horse, holding a sword and marching towards the enemies.

Kesari

In the poster, which has been shortlisted here, we can see Akshay Kumar as Havaldar Ishar Singh holding Chakram and a sword in each hand, respectively. He is seen standing fiercely in front of Afghan invaders.

War

As promised by the makers, we clearly witnessed a face-off between Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan right from the poster. Both are seen standing next to each other but looking in the opposite, all geared up for pulling off some action.

So, above were the shortlisted posters from the year 2019, which we thought were good enough to make it in the category. Now, it’s your turn to choose the favourite amongst them

