Box Office Report Card: As Kiara Advani Awaits Her 2nd ‘Double Century’ Of 2019, Her Fans Are In For More ‘Good Newwz’ In 2020

Box Office Report Card: Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Fugly which was not a successful film. However, the gorgeous actress managed to create an impression with her looks and onscreen charm. Soon, with her 2016 film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kiara reached a wider audience and got an appreciation for her role as well. She played the role of former Indian cricket captain M.S. Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni which won many hearts.

After Dhoni biopic, Kiara created waves with her controversial role in the Netflix film Lust Stories. Her performance as well as role catered many eyeballs and made her immensely famous among the masses.

However, the year 2019 has proved to be a really lucky for Kiara as she gave not one but two big hits. Kiara’s first release of 2019, Kabir Singh which had her along with Shahid Kapoor did a business of 278.24 crores. The film in which she played much talked about Preeti is the 2nd highest grosser of 2019. If that’s not enough, her latest release Good Newwz which has her along with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Diljit Dosanjh has crossed 160 crores mark in a matter of just 10 days. The film is going very strong and if all goes well, it will prove to be 2nd double century of Kiara this year.

If we talk about 2020, Kiara again has an interesting lineup for her fans. The gorgeous actress will be seen in some of the most exciting projects of this year like Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawaani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 & Shershah.

Now isn’t that worth appreciating? Kiara surely has luck going by her side but it would’ve not been possible without all the hard work she has done in her career so far.

