Thalapathy65: Thalapathy Vijay Surpasses Superstar Rajinikanth’s Milestone, To Charge 100 Crores For His Next?

Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay who was last seen on the big screen in the blockbuster Bigil, has been making headlines from the past few days for his next. The Tamil actor who is currently busy with Lokesh Kangaraj’s Master will have his next aka #Thalapathy65 under the banner of Sun Pictures production.

As per a report from hindustantimes.com, after Vijay’s 2018 release Sarkar, it will be for the second time where the superstar and the production company will be teaming up for a project.

If the report is to be believed, Vijay has charged a whopping 100 crore for the project, and Sun Pictures have already paid 50 crores in advance.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made by the makers. If it turns out to be true, then Vijay will become the highest-paid celebrity in Kollywood by leaving Rajinikanth behind who had charged 90 crores for Darbar.

The makers are on a lookout for a director to helm #Thalapathy65, and the Asuran director Vetrimaaran tops the list amongst favourites.

Talking about Vijay’s Master which was earlier tentatively titled #Thalapathy64, the action thriller is being helmed by Kaithi maker Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The film has Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist. Master also has gorgeous Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Nassar, Arjun Das, Sriman among others in key roles.

The music for Thalapathy Vijay starrer is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Master is been bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB film creators production banner.

Master is slated to hit big screens in Summer this year.

