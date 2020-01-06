Thuramukham: First Look Poster From Nivin Pauly’s Period Drama Looks Enthralling

Mollywood heartthrob Nivin Pauly who was last seen on the big screen in Geethu Mohandas’s action thriller Moothon is one of the most sought after actors in the Malayalam film industry. The youth icon of Kerala who is busy with the shoot of Padavettu, took to his Twitter account to share the first look poster of his upcoming project, Thuramukham.

The actor along with the poster wrote: “Here it is! The first look poster of #Thuramukham!”

Talking about the first look poster of Thuramukham, one gets to see policemen bashing locales at a harbour. And amidst all the chaos one gets to see Nivin gazing with evil looks in his eyes.

Talking about Thuramukham, the period drama is based on the famous protests against the ‘Chappa’ system that was practised in the Cochin Harbour during the 1950s. The despicable Chappa system means copper coins were thrown to waiting workers and whoever manages to get one will be guaranteed work. The melee that followed resulted in police firing and three labourers in Mattancherry succumbed to the injuries

The Nivin Pauly starrer also has Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, Poornima Indrajith along others in key roles.

The film is been helmed by Rajeev Rai, and it is been bankrolled by Sukumar Thekkepatt under Mini studios banner.

Music for Thuramukam is been composed by Krishna Kumar aka ‘K’.

