Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare To Shaitan Ka Saala, Choose Your Favourite Recreated Song

Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: In 2018, we came across the trend of recreated songs in Bollywood and the year of 2019 too continued it by presenting ‘old wine in a new bottle’. The recreations like Shaitaan Ka Saala (Housefull 4), Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare (Pati Patni Aur Woh) and Sauda Khara Khara (Good Newwz), made us hit the dance floors.

Below are the shortlisted recreated songs of 2019:

Poster Lagwa Do (Luka Chuppi)

Kartik Aaryan’s Luka Chuppi was an album with lots of recreations but amongst all Poster Lagwa Do emerge as the most popular. It is a recreation of Ye Khabar Chapwado featuring Akshay Kumar and Urmila Matondkar from Aflatoon. Mika Singh’s powerful vocals add to the much-needed quirk.

The Jawaani Song (Student Of The Year 2)

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani originally featured Randhir Kapoor-Jaya Bachchan. The Jawaani song from the Student Of The Year 2 has a face-off between the two teams led by Tiger Shroff and Aditya Seal. We can also see leading ladies- Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria gracing the dance floors. It is recreated by Vishal-Shekhar.

Hauli Hauli (De De Pyaar De)

Hauli Hauli is a recreation of Garry Sandhu’s 2018’s hit Yeah Baby. The new version retains the vocals of Garry, while Neha Kakkar’s addition is the icing on the cake. Featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh, this peppy number is composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Khadke Glassy (Jabariya Jodi)

The original version Glassy was a big hit in 2018 and in Jabariya Jodi we just witnessed the improvised version with more bass to it. Recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, the song with Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra, retained the vocals of Yo Yo Honey Singh, Ashok Mastie with additional voice of Jyotica Tangri.

O Saki Saki (Batla House)

Nora Fatehi killed it with her moves in this recreated version of Musafir’s Saaki Saaki. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the song is crooned by Neha Kakkar, Tulsi Kumar and B Praak.

Odhani (Made In China)

Recreation to Nayan Rathod, Rekha Raval’s all-time chartbuster Odhani Odhu Ne Udi Udi Jaay, the song retained the original lyrics with modern touch to it and making it a foot-tapping number. Voiced by Darshan Raval and Neha Kakkar, it is recreated by Sachin-Jigar.

Shaitan Ka Saala (Housefull 4)

Shaitan Ka Saala featuring Akshay Kumar as Bala became an instant hit due to energetic vocals of Vishal Dadlani-Sohail Sen. Composed by Sohail Sen, it is a recreation of Tony Montana’s Bala.

Naah Goriye (Bala)

Naah Goriye features Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Bajwa, Harrdy Sandhu and it is recreation of Harrdy’s Naah. Both versions are composed by B Praak.

Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare (Pati Patni Aur Woh)

Vocalized by Mika Singh, Tulsi Kumar, the track retained the desi touch of Govinda-Raveena Tandon’s Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare. Featuring the trio of Kartik, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, the track is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.

Sauda Khara Khara (Good Newwz)

This one is the recreated version of Sukhbir’s popular track of the same name. While retaining the vocals of Sukhbir, the additional voice of Diljit Dosanjh, Dhvani Bhanushali ups the energy of this celebratory track. The new version has been composed by Lijo George, Dj Chetas and Sukhbir.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!