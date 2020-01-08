Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Diljit Dosanjh To Varun Sharma – Vote NOW For Your Favourite Comic Character!

Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Varun Sharma in Chhichhore to Diljit Dosanjh in Good Newwz, last year remained open to many hilarious performances even from the films which weren’t out & out comedy by its genre.

Let’s have a look at the best comic characters of 2019. Vote in the Koimoi Audience Poll and let us know about your favourite comic character from our nominations below.

Anil Kapoor (Total Dhamaal)

Anil Kapoor as Avinash played the husband to Madhuri Dixit in the film. Playing a Gujarati in the film, Anil did bring in the quirks making the audience laugh.

Pankaj Tripathi (Luka Chuppi)

Pankaj Tripathi was the saving grace of Luka Chuppi for many. His weird clothing sense made his bright character shine amongst every leading character.

Gulshan Devaiah (Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota)

Yes, he was a villain in this but thanks to his amusing character sketch, Gulshan just gets in and gives birth to one of the most entertaining characters of all time. He’s flawless and that’s what makes him more fun even as the bad guy.

Harsh Beniwal (Student Of The Year 2)

Easily the biggest takeaway from Student Of The Year 2. Though his character deserved more screen-space & it could’ve been an epic blend of humour and entertainment.

Varun Sharma (Chhichhore)

Varun Sharma handles the comical portions of the film very well. Probably the best after Choocha for him, but definitely the best when it comes to the character sketch.

Annu Kapoor (Dream Girl)

Annu Kapoor & Vijay Raaz were the two pillars on which the entire film is stood tall. Annu Ji just goes all out, surrendering himself to the director’s vision and he comes out as what he is – a legendary performer.

Johnny Lever (Housefull 4)

Johnny Lever was equally brilliant in contributing to the humour of the film. Johnny just blows out of nowhere in the second half, just wait for it.

Saurabh Shukla (Bala)

From Saurabh Shukla’s witty presence to the brilliant Abhishek Banerjee, Bala is filled with stupendous performances. Though Saurabh uses his natural charm to make us go ROFL.

Aparshakti Khurana (Pati Patni Aur Woh)

Despite Kartik Aaryan’s strong presence, Aparshakti Khurana will remain as the biggest takeaway for many. He gets the meatiest of one-liners and we already know his conviction of delivering those lines. He’s just brilliant, bringing the house down with his performance.

Diljit Dosanjh (Good Newwz)

Diljit Dosanjh gets his character of Honey tremendously well from scene one. All of his lame yet innocent jokes crack you up despite being cringey. Diljit gets as natural as the character demands to make you believe that he’s Honey in real life.

