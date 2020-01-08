Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: While we got to see some newly approached concepts moulded with entertaining treatment from Bollywood, the digital platform too compelled us to binge-watching some great content that came out in 2019. There are plenty including Sacred Games 2, Delhi Crime, Kota Factory and others, so use your power to make your favourite web series victorious.

Below are the shortlisted best Indian web series from 2019:

Made In Heaven (Amazon Prime)

Available on Amazon Prime, Made In Heaven dictates the story of two wedding planners- Karan (Arjun Mathur) and Tara (Sobhita Dhulipala). Having a backdrop of today’s India, the show exposes the dark side of society and modern aspirations.

Delhi Crime (Netflix)

Based on 2012’s Delhi Nirbhaya gang rape case, the series is hard-hitting with the impeccable performances of Shefali Shah and others. It follows the story in the aftermath of the gang rape and investigation of the case.

Kota Factory (TVF Play and YouTube)

Set in Kota, the hub of coaching centers, the show follows the story of Vaibhav and showcases his efforts to get into IIT. It encapsulated the life of the students in the city, in highly entertaining way.

Sacred Games Season 2 (Netflix)

Follow up to the highly successful Sacred Games, second season too mainly focusses on Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan), with another character of Guruji (Pankaj Tripathi) being explored. Upon its premiere, the show saw mixed reactions.

The Family Man (Amazon Prime)

Featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani, the web show narrates the story of a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the T.A.S.C, a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency.

Little Things Season 3 (Netflix)

Backed by excellent performances by Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal, the show makes into the category of light-hearted offerings and is watchable for leading pair’s chemistry.

Cheesecake (MX Player)

Featuring Jitendra Kumar in lead, Cheesecake narrates how the unconditional love of a pet plays a key role in bringing the couple closer and helping them find happiness in each other’s company, with slice-of-life setup.

Queen (MX Player)

Based on the novel of the same name, Queen tentatively traces the life of late Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The titular role is played by Ramya Krishnan.

TVF Tripling Season 2 (TVF Play and Sony Liv)

The web show mainly revolves around the life of three siblings- Chandan Sharma (Sumeet Vyas), Chanchal Sharma (Maanvi Gagroo) and Chitvan Sharma (Amol Parashar). While the hilarious journey of the trio is engaging, Gajrao Rao is a treat to watch out for.

Bard Of Blood (Netflix)

Spy thriller featuring Emraan Hashmi in a lead, the series is about a tainted Indian spy and his journey of rescuing Indian intelligence agents seized by Taliban.

