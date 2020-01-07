Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Joker To Avengers: Endgame – Choose Your Favourite Hollywood Film Of The Year

Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: Though Bollywood movies did some unimaginable things in 2019 at the box office, there were many very good Hollywood movies too. Few did well; few were ignored because of its reach.

Check out the shortlisted best Hollywood movies of 2019:

Joker

Joaquin Phoenix levels up the bar set by Heath Ledger and the standard of touching the character of Joker is now at an all-time high. Recommended for that insane side of yours!

Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs and Shaw

This Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham starrer is breathtakingly spectacular action sequences backed up by an intriguing storyline that makes this a mandatory big-screen (preferably IMAX) watch.

The Lion King

The Lion King is a must-watch for those who’ve seen it or those who will experience this for the first time. Despite knowing everything about the film, you still will leave with your heart filled with something new. A good 3D screen (preferably IMAX) and Hindi version recommended.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Far From Home is a delightful end to the third phase of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. This is like the meme of ‘hold my beer’ coming to life. Because, when we thought Avengers: Endgame ends everything, Spidey must be smirking as he swings!

Avengers: Endgame

Endgame brings something with itself that you must not be ready to accept it. The fan inside in me cried, the critic inside in me cheered but the child inside in me left the cinema hall half-heartedly. It drains you emotionally!

Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel is a marvelously made superhero film, that along with serving its purpose of entertaining you makes your tougher for that one grand finale. A big-screen wonder with all the required ingredients making it worth your while.

John Wick 3

In the movie, Reeves’ character returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, Wick is ex-communicado, but the world’s most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

This 9th film by Quentin Tarantino is a once-in-a-blue-moon movie because we don’t have many directors to invest a whole school of thought behind a subject like this. Leonardo DiCaprio & Brad Pitt make sure to make this a memorable venture for every fan out there.

The Irishman

The Irishman reunites De Niro with Pacino for the fourth time after The Godfather Part II, Heat, and Righteous Kill. The film is based on the 2004 memoir I Heard You Paint Houses by former investigator Charles Brandt.

Marriage Story

This film stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. It revolves around the hardships of a couple going through a divorce. This will surely bring in many nominations for Scarlett this year.

The Lighthouse

Starring Willem Defoe and Robert Pattinson, this film was shot in Black & White with a 1.19:1 ratio which is also known as Movietone. It revolves around the stories of two lighthouse keepers who are stranded on an island.

Knives Out

Starring Captain America Chris Evans, James Bond Daniel Crag Knives Out is a mystery-drama revolving around the murder of a rich crime novelist.

