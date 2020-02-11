Delhi Election Results 2020: Memers Are Back With Bollywood Style Jokes & They Will Make Your Belly Ache Of Laughter

After getting a hint of clear victory in all the exit polls, Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party has finally won Delhi legislative assembly elections. At the moment of writing this article, AAP has won in 17 constituencies and is leading in total 62 out of 70 seats.

This has meant that the strong rival party BJP is left with only 7 seats. All this while Congress hasn’t broken the zero.

While the victory of Aam Aadmi Party is confirmed, Twitterati is busy celebrating the moment with memes. From Kabir Singh to Gangs Of Wasseypur, people on Twitter are using several Bollywood films and celebs to crack jokes about the poll results. Have a look at the funniest ones:

After Seeing Initial Trend of #DelhiResults Bhakts Right Now 😂👇🤣 pic.twitter.com/C6sL3LhkJE — 🌿 ᴀ̀ʏʀᴀ̂ 🍃 #آئرہ (@tHe_Ladlee) February 11, 2020

Rahul Gandhi Counting the Number of seats he got in #DelhiElection2020 pic.twitter.com/ufFNj0gnkF — Waqar Ahmed🇮🇳 (@Waqariism) February 11, 2020

Meanwhile, many celebs have come out and have congratulated Arvind Kejriwal for his victory.

Filmmaker Onir tweeted, “Where is the party tonight .., and of course the Biryani #DelhiElection2020”

Jaaved Jaaferi wrote, “An AAPple a day keeps the hatred away”

An AAPple a day keeps the hatred away 👍🏽😄 — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) February 11, 2020

In another tweet, he wrote, “Delhi people have shown their AAPreciation #AAP @ArvindKejriwal @VishalDadlani”

Vishal Dadlani tweeted, “India won. Good people won. Qualified governance and delivery of service to the public won. Hate lost, and even better, the haters don’t have any way to save face. Jai Hind!”

India won. Good people won. Qualified governance and delivery of service to the public won. Hate lost, and even better, the haters don't have any way to save face. Jai Hind! https://t.co/ctIYcU6lJ0 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 11, 2020

Anubhav Sinha also wrote multiple tweets and one of them read as saying, “It is time All Opposition parties, together, announce the defeat of all Hindu, Muslim, Pakistan issues as election agendas.”

It is time All Opposition parties, together, announce the defeat of all Hindu, Muslim, Pakistan issues as election agendas. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) February 11, 2020

What are your thoughts?

