September is here with a bang, bringing big premieres, cultural moments, and plenty of fan favorites to keep everyone talking. From Marvel’s multiverse adventures to family-friendly stories, courtroom dramas, kitchen showdowns, and exciting global sports events, there’s something for every taste. Plus, Bigg Boss Season 19 has already kicked off the drama, proving that reality can be just as entertaining as fiction. Here’s everything new to watch and enjoy this month on JioHotstar.

1. Thunderbolts – Now Streaming

Marvel’s misfit squad of anti-heroes makes their explosive debut as covert missions and questionable loyalties collide. Starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour, the film pushes the MCU into darker, riskier territory with a team that’s as unpredictable as the battles they face. Expect high-octane action, moral ambiguity, and the kind of superhero drama only Marvel delivers.

2. Trade Up – Now Streaming

An innovative reality competition where contestants negotiate and strategize their way from small items to life-changing prizes. Hosted by renowned negotiator and TV personality, the show tests wit, nerve, and creativity. Each episode delivers suspenseful trades, unexpected twists, and the excitement of watching everyday items turn into remarkable wins.

3. Bigg Boss Season 19 – Now Streaming

This season introduces “Gharwalon Ki Sarkar”—a new format where housemates govern themselves. With Salman Khan hosting, alliances, betrayals, and emotional confrontations unfold daily. The season features a diverse cast from different walks of life, promising drama, entertainment, and unpredictable twists inside the house.

4. Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 – Now Streaming

India’s favorite contact sport returns with electrifying raids and powerful tackles. Featuring top players from across the country, the season delivers adrenaline-packed action and high-stakes rivalries. Each match promises strategy, intensity, and the raw energy of kabaddi.

5. Lilo & Stitch – 3rd September

Disney’s beloved classic Lilo & Stitch returns in a live-action reimagining directed by Dean Fleischer Camp. Starring Maia Kealoha and Kaipo Dudoit, the story follows a lonely Hawaiian girl who befriends a mischievous alien experiment. Expect chaos, humor, and heartwarming moments as family bonds and intergalactic adventures collide.

6. A Minecraft Movie – 4th September

The global gaming phenomenon leaps onto the big screen in a family-friendly adventure. Directed by Jared Hess, the film follows a group of young adventurers navigating a blocky world filled with challenges, creativity, and danger. Fans of the game will enjoy seeing their favorite worlds and characters come alive in cinematic style.

7. The Paper – 5th September

This newsroom drama dives into the relentless pace of local journalism, starring Juliette Lewis and Michael C. Hall. Ambition, ethics, and personal life collide under the pressure of tomorrow’s headlines. Each episode explores the human side of reporting, with fast-paced storytelling and high-stakes decisions.

8. NCIS: Tony & Ziva – 5th September

Fan favorites Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) reunite in this globe-trotting NCIS spinoff. Combining espionage, family drama, and classic chemistry, the show offers thrilling cases and emotional payoffs for long-time fans. From international missions to personal stakes, each episode keeps audiences on edge.

9. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 – 7th September

Regional drama at its best—Bigg Boss Telugu returns with fresh faces and intense challenges. Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, the season showcases rivalries, alliances, and personal stories that keep fans engaged every night. Emotional highs and shocking twists promise an immersive experience for viewers.

10. Task – 8th September

A gritty psychological drama exploring ambition, obsession, and the high cost of success. Directed by David Fincher and starring Adam Driver, the series tests loyalty, resilience, and moral boundaries. Each episode delves into personal and professional challenges, leaving audiences questioning the true price of achievement.

11. Only Murders in the Building – Season 5 – 9th September

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez return to the Arconia with another delightfully twisted season. New neighbors, fresh suspects, and bigger stakes make murder investigations as entertaining as ever. The series combines humor, mystery, and heartfelt moments in a uniquely stylish package.

12. Rambo in Love – 12th September

A romantic dramedy starring Ram Pothineni that follows a carefree young man navigating love and responsibility. When a series of comedic and emotional mishaps challenges his independence, he must confront his own growth. The film balances romance, humor, and heartfelt drama in a relatable story about modern relationships.

13. Swiped – 19th September

A documentary-style exploration of dating apps and their cultural footprint, featuring interviews with sociologists, app developers, and users. It examines modern romance, swipe culture, and the human desire for connection in the digital age. The series offers a thoughtful, sometimes humorous look at technology’s impact on relationships.

14. Police Police – 19th September

A gripping Tamil cop drama starring Vijay Sethupathi, blending suspense, gritty realism, and emotional depth. Officers navigate crime, duty, and personal challenges, offering intense action alongside heartfelt storytelling. Each episode explores morality and justice within complex urban landscapes.

15. Tulsa King – Season 3 – 21st September

Sylvester Stallone returns as Dwight “The General” Manfredi in this action-packed mob saga. Facing new threats and betrayals, the series tests whether old-school loyalty can survive in a modern world. Expect gritty drama, tense confrontations, and Stallone’s signature presence.

16. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 – 30th September

The best cricketers from around the globe battle for the ultimate prize, featuring stars like Smriti Mandhana, Meg Lanning, and Sophie Ecclestone. Expect thrilling matches, record-breaking performances, and unforgettable moments that redefine women’s cricket on the global stage.

