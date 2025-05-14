Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio handed over the coveted Honorary Palme d’Or to legendary actor Robert De Niro at the 2025 edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which is being held from 13th May to 24th May. The 81-year-old actor got a standing ovation on receiving the prestigious lifetime achievement award at Cannes. For this write-up, we thought what could be a better occasion to collate a list of Robert De Niro’s best-rated films, which you can watch on OTT. We have included only those films that are currently available on various Indian OTT platforms, where he played an important role, and we have ranked them according to their Rotten Tomatoes critics’ scores. So, here we go.

10. The King of Comedy (Year of Release – 1982)

Available On: Jio Hotstar

Jio Hotstar Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

Plot: Directed by Martin Scorsese, the dark comedy film follows the story of an aspiring stand-up comedian, Rupert Pupkin (played by Robert De Niro), who idolizes a successful comedian, Jerry Langford (played by Jerry Lewis). But when Rupert realizes that Jerry has no interest in him, he kidnaps Jerry and asks for a place on his talk show.

9. Taxi Driver (Year of Release – 1976)

Available On: SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video (Sony Pictures Channel)

SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video (Sony Pictures Channel) Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

Plot: Directed by Martin Scorsese, the neo-noir psychological drama follows the story of an insomniac, mentally disturbed man, Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro), who works as a taxi driver in New York City during the night. He becomes more disillusioned by the day and thinks of ‘cleaning’ the city using violent methods.

8. Mean Streets (Year of Release – 1973)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

Amazon Prime Video (Rent) Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Plot: Helmed by Martin Scorsese, the crime thriller takes place in New York’s Little Italy and follows the story of Charlie (played by Harvey Keitel), a small-time criminal who aspires to rise within the local mafia while covering up for his reckless friend Johnny Boy (played by Robert De Niro), who owes money to loan sharks.

7. Raging Bull (Year of Release – 1980)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video (MGM Channel)

Amazon Prime Video (MGM Channel) Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Plot: Another Martin Scorsese film on this list. The biographical sports drama follows the story of middleweight boxing champion Jake LaMotta (played by Robert De Niro) and how his bottled-up anger and paranoia ultimately led to his downfall.

6. Killers of the Flower Moon (Year of Release – 2023)

Available On: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Plot: Directed by Martin Scorsese, the 1920s-set crime drama revolves around a series of murders that happened after the Osage Indian tribe in Oklahoma discovered oil. The film features Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone in the lead roles.

5. GoodFellas (Year of Release – 1990)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

Amazon Prime Video (Rent) Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Plot: The gangster drama follows the story of an Irish-Italian man, Henry Hill (played by Ray Liotta), who becomes a prominent part of organized crime in New York City. The film focuses on his relationship with his partners-in-crime, Jimmy Conway (Robert De Niro) and Tommy DeVito (Joe Pesci).

4. Midnight Run (Year of Release – 1988)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

Amazon Prime Video (Rent) Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

Plot: The criminally underrated action-comedy film features Robert De Niro in the role of a fearless bounty hunter, Jack Walsh, who must find and bring back an elusive accountant (played by Charles Grodin) who is on the run from the FBI and dangerous criminals. But on his trail is a rival bounty hunter who will do anything to complete the assignment.

3. The Irishman (Year of Release – 2019)

Available On: Netflix

Netflix Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

Plot: The gangster drama revolves around the eventful life of Frank Sheeran (played by Robert De Niro) and his association with the Bufalino crime family and his involvement in the mysterious disappearance of his close friend Jimmy Hoffa (played by Al Pacino).

2. The Godfather, Part II (Year of Release – 1974)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

Plot: Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, the cult crime drama is a sequel/prequel to the 1972 film The Godfather. The film’s plot follows the story of Michael Corleone (played by Al Pacino) and his father, Vito Corleone (played by Robert De Niro), in different timelines. The film focuses on the problems faced by Michael after an assassination attempt on him in 1958 and how his father, Vito, set up a massive empire in New York City in the 1920s.

1. Brazil (Year of Release – 1985)

Available On: Jio Hotstar

Jio Hotstar Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

Plot: Directed by Terry Gilliam, the sci-fi dark comedy revolves around a low-level bureaucrat, Sam Lowry (played by Jonathan Pryce). The technocrat gets entangled in government red tape, after a clerical error results in the wrong man being arrested instead of a terrorist (Robert De Niro) while chasing the woman of his dreams.

For more such recommendations, check out What to Watch on Koimoi!

Must Read: Heads Of State OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Stream John Cena & Priyanka Chopra’s Action-Comedy?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News