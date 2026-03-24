Project Hail Mary Worldwide Box Office: Ryan Gosling's Sci-Fi Flick Lands In 2026’s Top 10
Project Hail Mary Worldwide Box Office: Ryan Gosling’s Sci-Fi Flick Lands In 2026’s Top 10 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary is currently the talk of the town with its strong landing this weekend. The film has already achieved a few notable milestones at the box office, and one of them is that the Gosling starrer has landed in the global top 10 worldwide. It will also crack the top 5 in no time. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Project Hail Mary at the worldwide box office

The sci-fi flick based on Andy Weir’s 2021 novel has earned the year’s biggest debut, with $80.5 million at the domestic box office. The movie has exceeded the initial projections and landed at #1 in the domestic box office rankings. It has generated strong word of mouth and is expected to set new daily records soon.

Internationally as well, Project Hail Mary has earned a strong debut collection. According to Box Office Mojo, the sci-fi flick has earned one of the best overseas debuts, totaling $60.4 million. Combining the domestic and overseas totals, the film’s worldwide collection has reached $140.9 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Project Hail Mary

  • Domestic – $80.5 million
  • International – $60.4 million
  • Worldwide – $140.9 million

Emerges as 2026’s 8th highest-grossing film in its opening weekend alone

The Ryan Gosling starrer has already emerged as the 8th-highest-grossing film of the year worldwide. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, the film has surpassed Send Help and another film to become the 8th highest-grossing film of the year. It will soon break into the top 5 due to strong momentum. To break into the top 5, it must surpass Goat’s $174.4 million gross.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2026

  1. Pegasus 3 – $599.3 million
  2. Hoppers$242.4 million
  3. Wuthering Heights$234.4 million
  4. Scream 7 – $193.8 million
  5. Goat – $174.4 million
  6. Blades of the Guardians – $168.5 million
  7. Scare Out – $160.0 million
  8. Project Hail Mary – $140.9 million
  9. Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector – $139.3 million
  10. Send Help$93.8 million

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

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