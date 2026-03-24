Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary is currently the talk of the town with its strong landing this weekend. The film has already achieved a few notable milestones at the box office, and one of them is that the Gosling starrer has landed in the global top 10 worldwide. It will also crack the top 5 in no time. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Project Hail Mary at the worldwide box office

The sci-fi flick based on Andy Weir’s 2021 novel has earned the year’s biggest debut, with $80.5 million at the domestic box office. The movie has exceeded the initial projections and landed at #1 in the domestic box office rankings. It has generated strong word of mouth and is expected to set new daily records soon.

Internationally as well, Project Hail Mary has earned a strong debut collection. According to Box Office Mojo, the sci-fi flick has earned one of the best overseas debuts, totaling $60.4 million. Combining the domestic and overseas totals, the film’s worldwide collection has reached $140.9 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Project Hail Mary

Domestic – $80.5 million

International – $60.4 million

Worldwide – $140.9 million

Emerges as 2026’s 8th highest-grossing film in its opening weekend alone

The Ryan Gosling starrer has already emerged as the 8th-highest-grossing film of the year worldwide. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, the film has surpassed Send Help and another film to become the 8th highest-grossing film of the year. It will soon break into the top 5 due to strong momentum. To break into the top 5, it must surpass Goat’s $174.4 million gross.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2026

Pegasus 3 – $599.3 million Hoppers – $242.4 million Wuthering Heights – $234.4 million Scream 7 – $193.8 million Goat – $174.4 million Blades of the Guardians – $168.5 million Scare Out – $160.0 million Project Hail Mary – $140.9 million Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector – $139.3 million Send Help – $93.8 million

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