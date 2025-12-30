The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw sisters Brooke and Katie clashing when Brooke forbade Katie from using the name Logan for her company. Will tried to convince Electra that Dylan was homeless. And then lastly, Carter gave Brooke and Ridge legal advice about the name.

The drama, the friction, the fights, the arguments, the competition, and the chaos are about to get really heated very soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 30, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: December 30, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Carter and Liam racing against each other to trademark the name Logan. After the harsh fighting between the two sisters, the drama has escalated to the point of competing. Brooke is stuck up as usual, claiming Logan belongs to her and her alone.

Katie was left flabbergasted at seeing her sister act so selfishly about their last name, which belongs to not just Brooke but also her, Donna, and even Hope. Now the two slides are desperate to attain the copyright of the name, and since the Forrester copyright on Logan expired a year ago, it’s a race.

Liam is rushing to secure the copyright while Carter is back at Forrester doing the same. Will Liam win over Carter and get Katie and Bill the right to the name? Or will Brooke and Ridge get the copyright back again? On the other hand, Electra and Will offer Dylan their support. But for how long?

The two have been nothing but welcoming and kind to Dylan. And now that they know she is homeless, they are offering to help her. But are the two making a big mistake by blindly trusting Dylan and taking her at face value? Who is she? Lastly, Bill wants Katie to be free of the Forresters’ influence.

With the whole drama that escalated, Bill and Katie have had enough of the Forresters. First, they mistreated Katie and her head of PR position at the fashion house, and now they are jealous of her having her own rival fashion house. Is this the time Katie decides to push them out of her life for good?

