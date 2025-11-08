Taylor Swift did not get any nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards because her album The Life of a Showgirl did not qualify. The Grammy nominees were announced on Friday, November 7, 2025, and much to the disappointment of the Swifties, the 14-time winner’s name was missing from the list.

Why The Life Of A Showgirl Didn’t Qualify

The reason behind Swift’s nomination snub is actually quite simple. You see, the eligibility period for the 68th annual Grammy Awards runs from August 31, 2024, through August 30, 2025, but the pop icon released her 12th studio album on October 3 – meaning it came out after the cutoff date, per Daily Mail. Additionally, she did not release any singles, music videos, or other records within that period that would have made her eligible. Her previous album, The Tortured Poets Department, was released in April 2024.

Netizens React To Taylor Swift’s Zero Nominations For 2026 Grammys

Fans quickly noticed her absence once the nominations dropped for the big night, set for February 1, 2026. Many took to social media to react. One fan wrote on X, “Grammys marked safe from Taylor Swift this year.”

Grammys marked safe from Taylor swift this year — beckywtheokhair (@beckywtheokhair) November 7, 2025

Another added, “She really got 0 Grammy nominations for this sh*t bro, they did my homegirl dirty.”

She really got 0 Grammy nominations for this shit bro they did my homegirl dirty https://t.co/4Zr0udLF6K — Jon Jon (@Shinn3rs13) November 8, 2025

A third said, “Does taylor swift new album (shall not be named) qualify for this years grammys or next? cause i see no noms and im jumping in excitement.”

does taylor swift new album (shall not be named) qualify for this years grammys or next? cause i see no noms and im jumping in excitement pic.twitter.com/DwZfwJZvlx — peablow (@pabloest07) November 7, 2025

Other Artists In The 2026 Grammy Lineup

While she will not compete this year, other stars like Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, and Chappell Roan will be part of the lineup. Last year, Taylor Swift’s TTPD earned six nominations, but she went home without a win.

Taylor Swift’s Grammy Legacy Continues

At 35, Swift holds several Grammy records. She is the first artist to win Album of the Year four times, for Fearless in 2010, 1989 in 2016, Folklore in 2021, and Midnights in 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She also holds the record for most Song of the Year nominations, with eight, and remains the top female artist in Album of the Year nominations, with seven as of 2025.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: The One Genre Tom Cruise Swore He’d Never Touch Again & Kept His Word For 40 Years!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News