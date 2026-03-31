Sony’s original animated film, Goat, recently crossed the $100 million mark at the domestic box office. With that, it has renewed energy to chase the break-even target, and the gap has also been reduced. There are still a few more overseas markets where the film has not yet been released. With its theatrical run still underway, all eyes are on whether it can close the gap and turn its fortunes around. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

Goat crossed $100 million at the domestic box office

The sports animation collected a solid $2.2 million at the domestic box office on its seventh three-day weekend. It is still holding firmly at the box office in North America and has become the second animated feature of the year to cross the $100 million milestone. The domestic total of the movie is $100.8 million.

On track to hit the $200 million milestone worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Goat collected another $2.2 million at the international box office on its seventh weekend. It is running in 55 markets, with a few more joining soon. The film will then gain more traction at the overseas box office. As of now, adding the domestic cume to its overseas total, the worldwide collection has hit $180.8 million. It is on track to hit $200 million worldwide.

Inches closer to hitting its break-even target

According to media reports, Goat was made on an $80 million budget and, under the 2.5x multiplier rule, its break-even target is $200 million. Thus, hitting that global mark will mark the film’s achievement of two milestones at once. Goat is around $20 million away from hitting the $200 million mark, and with that, it will achieve its break-even target. Goat was released on February 13.

Box office summary

Domestic – $100.8 million

International – $80.0 million

Worldwide – $180.8 million

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