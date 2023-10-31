Deepika Padukone may have offended more than a few people with her startling revelation of seeing other people while being committed to Ranveer Singh in her head but not Congress Social Media and Digital Platforms Chairperson Supriya Shrinate who has now extended her support to the actress. Deepika, who recently appeared on the premiere episode of Koffee With Karan 8 with her husband Ranveer Singh, is currently facing massive trolling on social media over her casual dating remarks.

Karan Johar’s show, Koffee With Karan Season 8, saw Deepika being candid about her relationship with her husband Ranveer Singh. While sharing the good and bad of their marital life, Deepika also said that until Ranveer did not propose, they were allowed to see other people while she was committed to Singh in her head. She also said that they always found their way back to each other because she always felt he excited her the most. However, Deepika’s statement was taken out of context, with many slamming the actress for her ‘open relationship’ – a term she did not even use throughout the episode.

Amid the social media mayhem, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate has extended her support to Deepika Padukone while lauding the actress for opening up about her mental health struggles.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shrinate wrote, “What have we become? A couple sits together on a talk show and talks about their relationship, their marriage, and their courtship. A young woman, who is a super achiever talks about her struggles with mental health – she emboldens many more to deal with this unspoken demon. A young man, no mean achiever either, talks about how he stood by her when she went through the trauma.”

The Congress leader also lashed out at the trolls for the actor’s “character assassination” while highlighting how the couple needs to be lauded for highlighting issues that are usually brushed under the carpet.

Shrinate wrote, “Instead of applauding their courage to speak about issues that we brush under the carpet as a society – they, especially the woman have become the subject of vicious trolling, character assassination, and vulgar memes.”

She added, “Why can’t people handle reality, why do raw human emotions make them uncomfortable, why does everything have to be candy flossed, why have people become this bitter, so full of hate, so inhumane and so judgemental?”

The Congress leader asserted, “But the truth is that the hate which is peddled, makes no difference to people it’s directed towards. Because hate and abuse come from anonymous, insignificant people unhappy and angry with their own lives and anxiety.

She said the people who are viciously trolling the actress will be the first to get in line if they ever happen to cross paths with the actress because these folks “actually need affection”.

Supriya signed off with the words – “Because love just doesn’t make your world go round, it makes you a better human being. And like she said, don’t make the mistake of thinking she is stoppable!”

Check out Supriya Shrinate’s post below:

What have we become? A couple sits together on a talk show and talks about their relationship, their marriage, their courtship. A young woman, who is a super achiever talks about her struggles with mental health – she actually emboldens many more to deal with this unspoken… pic.twitter.com/chn0dFTxDG — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) October 30, 2023

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot on November 14, 2019, in a traditional Sindhi and Konkani-style wedding. They also shared their beautiful wedding video on KWK 8.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: MS Dhoni’s ‘Pyaar Ka Gyaan’ Saying ‘Don’t Think Meri Wali Alag Hain’ Is The Best Advice For Bachelors, Netizens Say “Statement Comes Just After Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh’s KWK Episode…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News