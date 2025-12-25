The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Rafe and Jada searching for the missing DiMeras. On the other hand, the DiMera captives fought for their freedom after knocking Peter Blake out. Meanwhile, Julie postponed Christmas, worried for Chad. And then lastly, Eli and Lani arrived in Salem.

The drama, the danger, the worry, the danger, secrets, the plotting, the friction, and more are about to get elevated soon. Here’s what the fans can expect from the December 25, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: December 25, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Marlena surprising Rachel. The little girl has been sad and alone at Bayview, but it seems she is about to get some happy reprieve when her grandmother visits her. Marlena is set to surprise Rachel, and it’s about to be a happy and emotional reunion between them.

On the other hand, Brady confronts Kristen. He recently found out that it was Rachel who shot EJ, and Kristen took the blame on herself to protect their daughter. Brady was shocked on finding out and is confronting her about it now that she is finally back after struggling for her life in the DiMera crypt.

Kristen will no doubt stand her ground and make it clear that she does not regret the choice she made, as she would do anything to protect Rachel. But Brady is going to push back about being left in the dark about this. Will this lead to some friction? Meanwhile, Abe and Paulina worry about Theo.

He was kidnapped and held captive in the DiMera crypt, and while trying to escape, he fell and has been hospitalized. It’s bound to make his family worried, and that’s what Abe and Paulina are worrying about. Will he be able to make it? Will we see a Christmas miracle and family bonding?

Elsewhere, Johnny shares a moment with EJ. The latter is also back after escaping from the crypt, and the father and son are facing each other. They have not gotten along due to his actions, but Johnny was worried about his father, which might be why they share a moment despite what happened.

Lastly, Sarah gives Chanel an update on her recent test results. Chanel has been worried that her cancer might be back. But it seems something else is about to be uncovered. After all, she is pregnant this time around.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers: Jack & Diane Count Their Blessings While Victoria & Billy Put Their Differences Aside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News