The International Iconic awards were successfully launched amid much fanfare on Monday. The event saw the presence of established actors such as Sumbul Touqeer, Sharad Malhotra and Nishant Malkhani, along with founder Mohammad Nagman.

A special cake-cutting was organised, and the award was revealed. The celebrities addressed the media after a successful photo shoot. “Maine start keeya tha chaar actors se Dubai mein, season 2 Singapore hua, then I did (one season) in Bangalore. But Mumbai mein bahut pyaar mila. Actors set ke baad bhi aa sakte hai (for the award ceremony). When I did it in Dubai, there were only 4 actors. But today, proudly, I can say aaj mere awards mein 100 plus celebrities ate hai. This gives me pleasure, and har saal mujhe karna chhaiye continues. (I started In Dubai and season 2 happened in Singapore. Then I did one season in Bangalore. But the love that I got so much love in Mumbai. Actors can come for the awards even after their shoot. When I did in Dubai, there were only 4 actors, and now, I can proudly say that 100 plus celebrities come for my awards. This gives me pleasure and motivation to do this every year.), says Mohammad Nagman.

Meanwhile, when Sumbul Touqeer was asked about her expectation from the awards, she laughed, “Mujhe bahut acha lag raha hai, Main chahti hoon mujhe bas award mile!”

Nishant Malkani said, “It’s amazing to be part of this event. Mohammad Nagman is fantastic in organizing events of this level”

Sharad spoke about how this award ceremony was special to him. “Aaj kal bahut awards ho rahe hai, pehle jab kisi actor ko award milta tha, toh celebration kuch dino tak chalta tha. Ab aaj ek award milta hai, kal ek aur, toh who celebration thodhi short lived ho gayi hai. Having said that, having survived for 8 years is a big deal. When I got this award for the first time, the feeling was very good. International iconic ka tag ek actor ko milta hai toh kain na kahin ek feeling aati hai ki aur mehnat karni padegi. Every actor wants to be appreciated. Ab aisa ho gaya hai ki awards bahut saare hai, but kuch awards actors ke leeye bahut khaas hote hai. (Nowadays, there are many awards. Earlier, when an actor would get an award, the celebration would continue for days. But today, you get one award, and tomorrow another one, so that celebration is short-lived. However, International Iconic’s tag is special; one feels motivated to do more. Every actor wants to be appreciated. Some awards are special,” he says. Pinnacle celebrity management is involved in celebrity management.

