While Nani is now a celebrated figure in the industry, his journey to stardom was filled with challenges and perseverance.

In a candid moment, Nani reminisced about his early days in the film industry and the joy of receiving his first paycheck as an assistant director. He vividly recalled the excitement of earning Rs 4000 and the sense of accomplishment it brought him.

During an interview, Nani shared the story of his first salary. “As an assistant director my first salary was Rs 4000. It was given to me in 100 rupee notes, and I remember feeling them in my pocket as I rode my bike back home. I felt so wealthy that I imagined buying half of Hyderabad,” he said with a smile.

Despite earning much more in his career since then, Nani confessed that no amount of money has ever matched the happiness he felt upon receiving that Rs 4000. He also fondly recalled how he and his friends would eagerly anticipate their Saturday trips to a local dhaba, a tradition that brought him immense joy throughout the week.

What’s Next for Nani?

Nani recently starred opposite Mrunal Thakur in the 2023 film Hi Nanna. Directed by Shouryuv and produced by C V Mohan, Vijender Reddy Teegala and K.S. Murthy, the film tells the heartwarming story of a single father and his adorable daughter Mahi. The family drama also features notable actors such as Nassar, Jayaram, Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Angad Bedi in significant roles.

Looking ahead, Nani will be seen in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, which is a vigilante action thriller directed by Vivek Athreya. This film marks Nani’s second collaboration with Athreya and stars Priyanka Mohan, S. J. Suryah, Aditi Balan and Sai Kumar, among others. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is set to release on August 29 in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

There are also rumors that Nani might team up with Janhvi Kapoor for his 33rd movie though an official announcement from the filmmakers is yet to be made.

