Yet another highly-anticipate pan-India venture from the Kannada film industry after ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, the trailer launch of the Rakshit Shetty-starrer ‘777 Charlie’ will be held on Monday with much fanfare.

The trailers in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam language versions would be launched by noted personalities of respective film industries simultaneously.

Superstar Dhanush is launching the Tamil trailer, while noted actors Nibin Paul, Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Antony Vegheese and Arjun Ashokan are launching the Malayalam version.

Superstar Victory Venkatesh, popular actress Sai Pallavi, Manchu Lakshmi and Rana Daggubati are launching the Telugu version

The Hindi version launch is also planned with a Bollywood celebrity, however, the film team has not revealed their plans yet.

All celebrities will share the trailer on their social media platforms.

Director Kiran Raj has stated that the trailer launch of the movie is being planned in a grand way. The teaser launch was also planned to be a grand celebration. Eight star actors are releasing the trailer in Telugu and Malayalam languages, he said.

After ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, the Kannada film industry and fans are looking forward to the pan-India success of ‘Charlie 777’.

The movie is being distributed under the reputed banner UFO in Hindi, raising expectations.

Rakshit is known for his experiments in Kannada cinema and is hoping to make a pan-India debut with this film. The story of a dog is the main ‘USP’ of the movie.

The teaser of the movie has been appreciated by reputed film personalities across the country. ‘Bahubali’ fame actor, producer Rana Daggubati is distributing the movie in Telugu, Karthik Subbaraju in Tamil and Prithviraj Sukumaran in Malayalam languages.

Popular actors Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait, Sangeetha Sringeri are also playing major roles. Kiran Raj has directed the movie and Rakshit has produced the movie under his home banner.

Nobin Paul has composed music and background score for the movie.

