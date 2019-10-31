Mahesh Babu Heads To His Favourite Location For Sarileru Neekevvaru

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru is one of the most anticipated films down south. The action-comedy venture which is being helmed by Anil Ravipudi has been in news all across ever since the film was announced.

The team of Sarileru Neekevvaru is all busy these days wrapping up the important sequences of the film.

As per reports, the team will soon be heading to Pollachi, Tamil Nadu to shoot crucial scenes of the film on the backdrop of nature there. The Pollachi schedule will begin next week and it is expected to be wrapped up by mid of November.

Pollachi has been one of Mahesh’s favourite shoot locations. The Superstar’s earlier releases like Bharat Ane Nenu, Maharshi and Srimanthudu were shot there.

Talking about Sarileru Neekevvaru, the Mahesh starrer also has Rashmika Madaan, Prakash Raj, Vijayashanti, Brahmanandam, Rajendra Prasad along with others in pivotal roles.

The film is been jointly produced by AK Entertainments, GMB Entertainments, and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Mahesh Babu in the Telugu venture essays the role of an army officer named Ajay Krishna.

So far the film’s title song and posters have been well appreciated by fans and cine-goers.

The Mahesh Babu starrer is slated to release worldwide on 12th January 2020 on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranthi.

