Sunny Leone Backs Off From A Musical Broadway Due To Payment Issues

Actress Sunny Leone has decided not to perform in a musical Broadway called “Abhimanyu” after facing defaults in payments.

The show was choreographed and conceptualised by Kathak maestro Sandeep Mahavir.

According to a source, “Mr. Sandeep Mahavir has defaulted in the same and the cheques have been dishonoured.”

“This is to bring to notice to all her fans and audience that she would not be performing in ‘Abhimanyu‘,” the source added.

Sunny was set to perform in the show, that would be held in Ahmedabad from November 8-10.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!