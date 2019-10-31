Housefull 4 Box Office Day 7 Advance Booking: Gujarat Leads The Way, Rest Of The Nation Now Depends On Spot Bookings

Housefull 4 Box Office: The 4th part of hit comedy franchise starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon & Riteish Deshmukh in lead has beaten all the negativity and has earned big numbers at the Box Office. Housefull 4 made a stunning entry in the 100 crores club in 5 days and remained rock steady even on the 6th day which was a normal working day. The 6 days total business of the film is around 125 crores mark and now all eyes are on how it performs today i.e. the last day of the week.

The advance booking of the film is low since yesterday because, in working days, spot bookings cover a major part of the business. Also, Housefull 4‘s heavy share of the business is coming from single screens which mostly have spot bookings.

But let’s have a look at how some of the major cities are performing today as far as the advance booking is concerned-

Mumbai

Just like yesterday, there are around 5% filling fast and houseful shows for Housefull 4 in Mumbai. The number is not exciting but as mentioned above, the majority of business will come from spot bookings.

Ahmedabad

Gujarat has come on its own for Housefull 4. The audience has lapped up the film crazily and it’s already on the way to challenge some of the biggest grosser of this year here. In Ahmedabad, the film is having 30-35% Housefull and filling fast shows for the day as of now. This is indeed a crazy number because it’s the 7th day of the week.

Kolkata

Kolkata is similar to Mumbai. Even though the number of shows is much less, the count of FF’s & HF’s is around 5%.

Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad & Chennai

These 4 cities have hit the ground level in advance booking. There’s hardly any show promising healthy occupancies in advance. Spot bookings must help the film here.

Overall, the film looks all set for another very good day at the Box Office if spot bookings happen just like yesterday.

