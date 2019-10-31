Here’s Why Tiger Shroff Will Be Shooting For Baaghi 3 Extensively In Serbia

Tiger Shroff is riding super high on the success of his recent release WAR alongside Hrithik Roshan. The actor is now ready for his next as he leaves for Serbia to begin shooting for Baaghi 3. What’s more, is that Baaghi 3 also happens to be the very first Hindi film to be ever shot in Serbia.

Baaghi 3 is the third installment in the much loved Baaghi Franchise. While the makers have promised that the action in the third installment is going to be a way higher than the previous innings, their shoot location seems like their first step towards keeping their promise.

It is also being speculated that Baaghi 3 will have Tiger doing action sequences like never before and the script for the same required a rugged unexplored location that bought the makers to Serbia.

In his latest conversation to Bollywood Hungama, producer Sajid Nadiadwala has revealed the true reason for zeroing on Serbia as the shoot location for Baaghi 3 saying, “We zeroed-in on Serbia for its freshness and virility, also because we are being provided with all support and co-operation by the country.”

The Baaghi 3 team leaves on Wednesday and is aiming to complete a major chunk in the set time. About the same Sajid said, “The best part of shooting abroad is there are no distractions. Like a good father accompanying his child to boarding school, I’m just going to settle the crew in Serbia and come back to Mumbai after four days.”

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff starrer WAR has crossed the 300 crore mark and has emerged to be one of the highest grossers of 2019.

