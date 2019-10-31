Motichoor Chaknachoor Actress Athiya Shetty: “I Felt I Need To Prove Myself To Be Here”

Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut alongside Sooraj Pancholi in Hero. Post that Athiya went on to do Mubarakan in 2017. And now after a hiatus of 2 years, Athiya will next be seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Motichoor Chaknachoor. While the film witnesses Athiya in a completely different light, she believes that the film has challenged her as an actor in the film.

Speaking about her hiatus and spending time to work on herself as an actor, Athiya said there should be no harm in working on oneself. Speaking to PTI, Athiya has been quoted saying, “I worked on myself as an actor. I did a lot of workshops. There is nothing wrong in taking time off to better myself. In this industry, you can’t decide what path you want to walk on. You can’t plan things. I felt I need to prove myself to be here.”

The star kid further said, “I had a great time working on Hero [2015] and Mubarakan [2017] but somewhere I was not fulfilled as an actor. This film gave me the opportunity to work hard and break the mould, challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone. If you concentrate on your work, your journey becomes easy. Everybody is struggling to do their best. Today, there are different platforms and hence, work for everyone.”

Motichoor Chaknachoor revolves around the lives of a 36-year-old jobless man Pushpender (Nawazuddin), trying to find a wife and Annie (Athiya), who is looking for a husband. But she wants to settle abroad after marriage.

Directed by Debamitra Biswal, Motichoor Chaknachoor is slated to release on the 15th of November with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty as the film leads.

