Chris Martin on becoming a Broadway star: 'It's my distant dream'
Chris Martin on becoming a Broadway star: ‘It’s my distant dream'(Pic Credit: Wikipedia)

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has weighed in on his future when his band is no longer making music.

Advertisement

The Fix You crooner has candidly shared that he wants to become a Broadway star, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Advertisement

The 45-year-old singer has previously claimed that his band Coldplay will stop making records in 2025 and Chris Martin has his eye on his next career move as he dreams of starring in a stage version of Disney‘s Mary Poppins.

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out