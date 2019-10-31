Forensic: Tovino Thomas To Play Medico-Legal Advisor In His Next Thriller

Mollywood heartthrob Tovino Thomas who recently joined the team of his next which has been titled Forensic took on Instagram to reveal his character in the Malayalam thriller.

The young actor who is quite active on Instagram revealed that he will be playing a character named Samuel John Kattookaran, who is Medico-Legal Advisor by profession at Kerala Police Forensic Lab.

As the Tovino shared an Image of his character’s identity card from the film on the photo-sharing app.

To give complete justice to his character the actor had also visited a Forensic Lab in Thirvuvanthapuram as a part of preparation before starting the shoot.

Talking about Forensic, the thriller venture went on floors last week and has actress Mamta Mohandas as its leading lady.

The Tovinio starrer is being helmed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan. The thriller is produced by Siju Mathew and Navis Xaviour under Juvis Production Company.

Tovino who was last seen on big the screen in filmmaker Swapnesh K Nair’s Edakkad Battalion 06, now awaits the release of his debut productional venture, a Malayalam comedy film Kilometres And Kilometers which has the actor himself in the lead role.

Kilometres And Kilometres is been directed by Jeo Baby

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!