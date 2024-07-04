Kris Jenner is facing some serious health struggles. The 68-year-old reality star and socialite has revealed that she has been diagnosed with a tumor and will need to get her ovaries surgically removed.

Kris made the revelation during the recent episode of The Kardashians, where her children and partner got to learn about her diagnosis along with the viewers. The businesswoman has found support from her family in this difficult time.

Kris Jenner Diagnosed with Tumor, To Get Ovaries Removed

On the July 4th episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner disclosed that she had gone to see a doctor, and after getting a scan, a cyst was found in her ovary. She got all emotional as she broke the news to her daughters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and partner Corey Gamble.

“I wanted to tell you guys something because I hadn’t told you yet. But I went to the doctor and I had my scan. They found — and this just makes me really emotional — but they found a cyst and like a little tumor on my ovary. So I went to the doctor and Dr. A said I have to have my ovaries taken out,” said Kris.

And while she is keeping strong through the health scare, Kris revealed that she is feeling emotional about getting her ovaries taken out, as she conceived her children through them. “And I’m just really emotional about it because they came in handy with you guys,” added the reality star.

Further reflecting on the illness, Kris acknowledged it as a part of aging. “It’s also a thing about getting older. It’s a sign of ‘we’re done with this part of your life.’ It’s a whole chapter that’s just closed,” she concluded.

Kris Jenner’s Family Shows Her Support

Following the revelation, Kris’ family tried to cheer her up, while also getting emotional. “To have a surgery and remove your ovaries is like a really big deal. I feel really sad for her. I couldn’t even imagine being in that situation and how you would feel really scared to be going through that,” Kim said in her confessional.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian, who joined her family through FaceTime, understood her mother’s emotions and said, “I would feel the same way. It’s like your womanly power. And it doesn’t mean that it’s like taking away who she is or what she’s experienced, but I would feel like this sentimental feeling of what it’s created.”

The family then attempted to lighten up the mood as Kim joked they should organize a ‘farewell ovaries party,’ and Corey gave Kris a coat as a present. “I have something to help your energy. I bought you a gift. I don’t want you to be sad,” Corey told his lady love, gifting her the coat. To this, Kris finally smiled and said, “It fits perfect. I’m not sad anymore. It’s amazing how new clothes fix everything.”

