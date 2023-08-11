The 2023 Emmy Awards will now take place in January next year.

The glittering event – which honours excellence in television – had been due to take place on 18 September but were recently postponed due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but the Television Academy and Fox have now announced the 75th annual ceremony will take place on 15 January, 2024.

An official statement announced: “As the Emmy Awards celebrates its 75th Anniversary, the show will broadcast live on FOX coast-to-coast from the Peacock Theater at LA Live and will honour the talented performers, writers, directors, and craftspeople whose work has entertained, inspired, and connected viewers across the globe throughout the past year.”

The awards will follow the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which will take place over two nights on 6 and 7 January.

Jesse Collins, who won the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) award last year, will be the event’s executive producer along with Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

‘Succession’ leads the nominations at this year’s ceremony with a staggering 14 nods.

It is up for the coveted Outstanding Drama Series accolade, but faces competition from ‘Andor’, ‘Better Call Saul’, ‘The Crown‘, ‘The White Lotus’, ‘The Last of Us‘ and ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘Yellowjackets’.

In addition, the show has made Emmy History after securing three nominations in the Best Actor in a Drama category, with Jeremy Strong – who won the prize in 2020 – Kieran Culkin and Brian Cox up for the award along with Jeff Bridges (‘The Old Man’), Bob Odenkirk (‘Better Call Saul’), and Pedro Pascal (‘The Last Of Us’).

Other ‘Succession’ cast members in the running for Emmy Awards are Sarah Snook, who is shortlisted for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nominees Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck and Alexander Skarsgard, and J. Smith-Cameron, who is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

The show is also up for prizes for directing – for which it earned three nominations – and writing.

