American pop star Nick Jonas cannot stop gushing about his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas as he calls her “boss” after seeing her performance in the series ‘Citadel.’

Nick took to Instagram Stories to share a poster of Citadel featuring Priyanka with her co-stars and fellow spies Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. It had ‘Citadel, no. 1 title on Prime Video’ written on it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Captioning the poster, Nick Jonas wrote: “My wife is a boss(Priyanka Chopra Jonas). Congrats to the entire Citadel and Prime Video family.”

Check Out :

The first three episodes of Citadel are out right on Prime Video, and new episodes will be released every Friday and the finale on May 26. Filled with action, thrill, and drama, the series stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci.

For the unversed, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas never leave a chance to indulge in funny banters on social media and always root for each other. The duo tied the knot in 2018 and since then, they have been serving couple goals.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: BLACKPINK’s Jennie Poses Sultrily In Her Calvin Klein Two-Piece Collection & Flashes Her Washboard Abs & Underb**bs, Alexa Play ‘Pretty Savage’!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News