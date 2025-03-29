Disha Patani knows her body and how to style it. This Bollywood diva has hardly committed a fashion faux pas in the last few years. From ethnic to western, she has always served great looks; some are even great fashion inspos for date nights or any other occasion. She recently stunned us with her silver attire, which made her look no less than a goddess. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Her look from the IPL 2025 opening ceremony set went viral online, as the actress posted close-ups of herself in that gorgeous white dress. Disha is very active on social media and always keeps her fans updated. She has more than 61.3 million followers on Instagram. In addition, she is also active on social media platform X, simultaneously posting there.

Disha Patani recently got all decked up for an award function and ate, leaving no crumbs behind. The actress sported an off-shoulder silver corset, flaunting her busty assets. She paired the bustier with a matching satin skirt. The floor-length pencil skirt featured a thigh-high slit in the front. It also featured ruched detailing around the hip, and her overall styling has left us open-mouthed.

The corset top was undoubtedly the star, with mirrorwork and embellishments blinding us with its spectacular shine. It was well balanced with the satin skirt, which was of a mauvish tone. She accessorized the outfit with dainty pieces of jewelry. The Kanguva actress opted for a stack of bangles on one hand. They were made of silver with diamonds studded in them. Disha also added a silver and diamond neckpiece with a blue stone pendant. Lastly, she sported a matching pair of earrings.

For makeup, Disha Patani went for brown smoky eyes and well-groomed eyebrows. Her makeup base was a sheer, lightweight foundation with subtle contour and blushed cheeks. She wore pink lip stain, giving it a natural finish. The actress sported her signature hairstyle, keeping it open and casual, flaunting those natural waves. Lastly, for footwear, she wore a pair of glittering strappy heels. She posted tons of photos and a reel showcasing her OOTD. Check them out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Recently, Disha’s video of having dinner with someone went viral, sparking dating rumors. She was allegedly dating Tiger Shroff; however, none of them accepted the relationship in public. She was also linked to Aleksandar Alex Ilic.

On the professional front, Disha Patani was last seen in Kanguva alongside Bobby Deol. She is currently filming Akshay Kumar‘s Welcome to the Jungle.

For more such fashion & lifestyle updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Mohanlal Net Worth 2025: Lalettan Enjoys 691% Higher Assets Than His L2: Empuraan Director Prithviraj Sukumaran!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News