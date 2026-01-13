In 2025, Hollywood saw a strong mix of animated hits, long-running franchises, and major studio releases performing steadily across global markets. Zootopia 2 is still making news with its strong collections, followed by Avatar: Fire and Ash. Despite the underwhelming run, Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has made it to the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood films of 2025 worldwide. Scroll below for the complete list.

Zootopia 2 dominates at #1 with $1.6B+ global collection

Zootopia 2 swiftly climbed the ladder and reached the #1 spot within a month of its release. It is the sequel to the 2016 film Zootopia. The Disney sequel has collected $1.65 billion to date, making it the highest-grossing release of 2025 at the worldwide box office. It is followed by Avatar: Fire and Ash with its $1.23 billion global total.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning also made it to the list!

Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is the eighth and final installment in the Mission: Impossible film franchise. Despite the buzz and it being the last film in the series, it underperformed at the box office. Mission: Impossible 8 collected $598.76 million in its worldwide run. It could have been a success, but its reported budget of $400 million made it a box office flop. Despite being a flop, the film broke into the top 10 Hollywood grossers of 2025 and currently ranks at #10.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood films of 2025 worldwide:

Zootopia 2 – $1.65 billion Avatar: Fire and Ash – $1.23 billion Lilo & Stitch – $1.03 billion A Minecraft Movie – $958.3 million Jurassic World: Rebirth – $869.1 million How to Train Your Dragon – $636.3 million F1 – $631.7 million Superman – $616.8 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $598.7 million Wicked: For Good – $522.39 million

Since Avatar: Fire and Ash is still earning solid numbers at the box office, it has a shot of dethroning Zootopia 2 from the top spot. In the upcoming weeks, several more new films will be released, and 2025’s top two films will have to rely heavily on their overseas collections to make a difference. As of now, Zootopia 2 still holds a stronger position in foreign markets, particularly in China.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Advertisement

[Credit – Box Office Mojo]

Must Read: Marty Supreme North America Box Office: On Track To Beat A Complete Unknown, Moving Closer To Timothée Chalamet’s All-Time Top 5

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News