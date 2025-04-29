Mohanlal’s Thudarum is earning superb numbers at the box office and on Monday, it created a record of sorts passing the dreaded Monday test with flying colors. The thriller film in four days stands at a total collection of 31.50 crore in India and a gross collection of 85.17 crore worldwide!

On the fourth day, Monday, Mohanlal‘s film earned a gross collection of 17 crore worldwide. Interestingly, this is much higher than not only one but almost 9 big Malayalam films at the box office.

Thudarum Box Office Day 4 Worldwide

Thudarum, on the fourth day, Monday, April 28, earned 17 crore gross worldwide and surpassed the entire lifetime collection of the second most profitable Malayalam film of 2025.

Ponman is the second most profitable Malayalam film of 2025, and it earned 11.97 crore worldwide in its entire lifetime. Mohanlal’s film, on the first Monday, earned 42% higher than the entire lifetime collection of Ponman!

However, Ponman is not the only film that is less than Thudarum’s single-day collection. There are nine such Malayalam films whose entire lifetime collection is less than the first Monday of Thudarum!

Here are the lifetime worldwide collections of all the films that were less than the first Monday collection of Mohanlal’s film.

Ouseppinte Osyathu: 1.46 crore

Get Set Baby: 4.54 crore

Bromance: 15.10 crore

Painkili: 4.21 crore

Daveed: 6.15 crore

Oru Jaathi Jathakam: 8.31 crore

Ponman: 11.97 crore

Pravinkoodu Shappu: 7.03 crore

Ennu Swantham Punyalan: 2.73 crore

Mohanlal’s Thudarum is inching towards the 100 crore mark at the box office and it would be his second 100 crore grosser at the box office in 2025 after L2: Empuraan!

