Fans of The Mummy franchise recently received some exciting news: not one, but two new entries are on the way. The first, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy, a fresh reimagining of the franchise, is slated for theatrical release on April 17, 2026. Meanwhile, Oscar winners Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are set to reunite for a fourth installment of the beloved 1999 original, scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 19, 2028.

However, Universal Pictures recently announced that the 2001 blockbuster The Mummy Returns will return to cinemas on March 27, 2026, 25 years after its original theatrical debut. With the re-release just around the corner, the film will be closing in on the North American box office totals of two iconic films directed by Christopher Nolan and one cult classic helmed by James Cameron. The films in question are Interstellar, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and Batman Begins.

The Mummy Returns vs. Interstellar, Terminator 2 & Batman Begins – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the four films stack up at the global and domestic box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

The Mummy Returns – Box Office Summary

North America: $202 million

International: $241.3 million

Worldwide: $443.3 million

Now, let’s compare the movie’s total in North America with the earnings of the benchmark films from Christopher Nolan and James Cameron:

Interstellar (2014): $203.2 million Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991): $205.9 million Batman Begins (2005): $206.9 million

With a current domestic total of $202 million, The Mummy Returns is not far from the three films. It currently trails Interstellar by just $1.2 million, Terminator 2: Judgment Day by $3.9 million, and Batman Begins by $4.9 million. With the upcoming 25th-anniversary re-release, even a modest theatrical boost could help the Brendan Fraser-led adventure sequel surpass at least one, if not all, of these iconic titles at the North American box office. The final outcome will become clear after the film’s re-release.

The Mummy Returns – Plot & Cast

Directed by Stephen Sommers, the sequel follows Rick (Brendan Fraser) and Evelyn O’Connell (Rachel Weisz) as they return to action when Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo) is resurrected once again, this time trying to take control of the Scorpion King’s army. When their son Alex is kidnapped, the couple travels to Egypt to stop Imhotep before he becomes indestructible.

The Mummy Returns – Official Trailer

