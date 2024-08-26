The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 has added another feather to its cap. On its 11th day, the movie already entered the 400 crore club in totality, but it is also raging a storm at the Telugu box office. The movie is helmed by Amar Kaushik and is the sequel to the OG 2018 film Stree.

According to a news report in Track Tollywood, Stree 2 has amassed nearly 17 crore in the AP and Telangana belts. It has also placed in the top 10 list of the All Time Hindi Grossers in Telangana and AP. Not only this, but it is also gearing up to dethrone the Aamir Khan starrer Dangal soon and find a place in the top 4 position in the list. For the unversed, Dangal had earned 22 crore in the Telugu box office. However, it seems like Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer will still be unable to beat Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which earned almost 33 crore. Not only this but Stree 2 will also have a hard time beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathaan in the AP and Telangana belt.

One prime reason for this was that films like Animal, Pathaan, and Jawan had solid promotional activity in the South. Animal and Jawan also had a South connection. The Ranbir Kapoor film and the Shah Rukh Khan starrer were helmed by South directors like Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Atlee, respectively.

However, this does not negate that Stree 2 has done exceptionally well in the Telugu box office. On its 11th day, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer garnered 40.75 crore. In totality, the horror-comedy now stands at 401.65 crore. Well, it will be interesting to see whether the film can enter the 500 crore club after this. By how it’s going, the chances of the same are very high.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

